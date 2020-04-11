Morphed AajTak Screenshot Claims Pak PM's Wife Tests COVID-19 Positive

A viral graphic claiming AAJ Tak reported that Bushra Bibi, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife has tested postive for the novel coronavirus is false, and the graphic photoshopped.

The photoshopped screenshot with the logo of the Hindi news channel falsely claims that the Bibi, tested positive after she came in contact with his driver. The fake graphic falsely claims that the driver has tested positve for COVID-19 and Khan's househelp is showing symptoms of coronavirus. The graphic further claims that Khan has tested negative.





BOOM also found this to be viral on Facebook and Twitter, with a tweet from the handle of Gaurav Tiwari of the Bharatiya Janta Party's state youth wing getting more than 630 retweets and 2000 likes. He was asking if the image is true.





क्या यह खबर सत्य है ???



पाक पीएम की पत्नी और ड्राइवर पॉजिटिव ???



इमरान नेगेटिव ???



🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/QpEKa2kSVF — Gaurav Tiwari (@gauravtiwarirau) April 9, 2020





FactCheck



BOOM analysed the image and found several hints that the graphic was photoshopped and did not match with the graphics used by Aaj Tak in its show. Further, a search for the story on Aaj Tak, yielded no results.

A close look at the graphic shows that AajTak logo in the top right hand corner has been blurred and is pixelated, so is the promotion of the Aaj Tak app at the bottom right. The 'breaking news' tag in the upper left corner is incomplete and the font used is also different from the fonts in the channel.





The logo of AAJ Tak on the image is also discoloured, and it lacks the current time below it which is shown in recent AAJ Tak live reporting, and an example of which can be seen in the video below.







BOOM has previously debunked another set of viral graphics where morphed screenshots of Aaj Tak were used to falsely claim that Tulsi juice and Noni juice can make a person immune to coronavirus.

Data from the John Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker shows Pakistan having 4,788 cases on April 11. There are no reports of anybody close Khan having being tested positive for coronavirus. Rather, clarifying misinformation that Khan has tested positive with the virus, Faisal Javed Khan, a PTI (Imran Khan's political party Pakistan-e-Tehreek-Insaaf) senator has clarified that this is not true.







News regarding PM Imran Khan tested positive for #Covid19 is NOT True. Please refrain from spreading Fake News. Arise TV please correct.

May ALLAH keep everyone safe.

Prayers 🙏 — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 27, 2020





