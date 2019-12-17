Extreme Right UK Voice Peddles Old Indian Video

The video was misleadingly shared as a recent anti-CAA protest.
By - Archis Chowdhury
  |  17 Dec 2019 4:20 PM GMT
Extreme Right UK Voice Peddles Old Indian Video

Conservative British media personality Katie Hopkins shared a 2017 footage of stone pelting as a recent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Hopkins shared the 9-second clip in a tweet on December 16, 2019 with the caption: "The mentality of the Islamists protesting against the Citizenship Bill. Why would India want these types as citizens? Hindus build. Islamists destroy. Keep going Modi. Hooray for #CAB2019". Click here to view an archived version of the tweet.

The footage showed a man wearing skullcap throw a stone at a bus.

The tweet went massively viral with over 11,000 retweets and 22,000 likes.

Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search with several keyframes of the video, and found that the exact clip has been shared on a Facebook page called Shourya in August, 2019 with a caption in Hindi. When translated, it read, "No matter how much taxes you pay with your blood and sweat for the betterment of the country, these people won't need a second to ruin it. Who are these people?"

This established that the footage was at least 4 months old and unrelated to the resent wave of anti-CAA protests.

We looked for further results in the reverse image search and came across an even older video from January 2017 on YouTube, that spoke of a bus accident in Surat, Gujarat, which injured a pedestrian.

According to the Gujarati caption, the bus accident had caused a huge uproar, following which a mob pelted stone at the BSRT bus.

The clip shared by Hopkins is a shortened version of the longer clip found on YouTube. The extended version shows another youth along with the man wearing a skullcap vandalise the bus.

