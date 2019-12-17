Extreme Right UK Voice Peddles Old Indian Video

Conservative British media personality Katie Hopkins shared a 2017 footage of stone pelting as a recent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Hopkins shared the 9-second clip in a tweet on December 16, 2019 with the caption: "The mentality of the Islamists protesting against the Citizenship Bill. Why would India want these types as citizens? Hindus build. Islamists destroy. Keep going Modi. Hooray for #CAB2019". Click here to view an archived version of the tweet.



The mentality of the Islamists protesting against the Citizenship Bill



Why would India want these types as citizens?



Hindus build. Islamists destroy.



Keep going Modi. Hooray for #CAB2019 pic.twitter.com/z59bByh0Ou — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) December 16, 2019

The footage showed a man wearing skullcap throw a stone at a bus.



The tweet went massively viral with over 11,000 retweets and 22,000 likes.

Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search with several keyframes of the video, and found that the exact clip has been shared on a Facebook page called Shourya in August, 2019 with a caption in Hindi. When translated, it read, "No matter how much taxes you pay with your blood and sweat for the betterment of the country, these people won't need a second to ruin it. Who are these people?"



This established that the footage was at least 4 months old and unrelated to the resent wave of anti-CAA protests.

We looked for further results in the reverse image search and came across an even older video from January 2017 on YouTube, that spoke of a bus accident in Surat, Gujarat, which injured a pedestrian.



According to the Gujarati caption, the bus accident had caused a huge uproar, following which a mob pelted stone at the BSRT bus.

The clip shared by Hopkins is a shortened version of the longer clip found on YouTube. The extended version shows another youth along with the man wearing a skullcap vandalise the bus.

