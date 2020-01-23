False: Women Fighting At Shaheen Bagh During Anti-CAA Protests

An unrelated video clip of a group of women fighting on a street is being shared with the false claim that it is from Shaheen Bagh, Delhi, during the ongoing sit-in protest led by women against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In the 21 seconds clip, one can spot women in burqas beating each other up with slippers as onlookers ask them to stop fighting.

The clip was shared on Twitter with the misleading caption, "Shaheen Bagh Muslim women fight for Payments. Shame on paid protests.".

Click here to view, and here for an archive.

The clip has been viewed by around 13,000 viewers while writing the article. It was initially tweeted by a Twitter user who is followed by the official account of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Click here to view, and here for an archive.

FACT-CHECK

We broke the video into key-frames and ran a reverse image search using Yandex, a Russian search engine which search results showed that the video is old and not from Shaheen Bagh during the anti-CAA protests as being claimed.

BOOM was able to trace the oldest occurrence when the same video was posted on social media and found a video uploaded on January 4, 2019, on YouTube. The caption of the video reads, 'Bhopal'.

Another clip posted on January 5, 2019, on YouTube with the title reads, "Bhopal k chowk market me aurto ki ye ladai has k lot pot krdegi." The location of the video is tagged as 'chowk bazaar bhopal'.





The description section of the video when translated reads, "After their vehicles hit, look at how these girls are fighting."

BOOM was unable to independently verify the source of the video or the incident in question, however the video was not shot recently from Shaheen Bagh, Delhi as being claimed.

The same video was earlier tweeted by Pakistan born Canadian Twitter influencer Tarek Fatah in May 2019 as from Delhi. BOOM has previously debunked misleading and fake posts shared by Fatah. (here, here)

