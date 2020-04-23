False: Viral Message Claiming HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri's Views On COVID-19

A post falsely claiming a list of key takeaways from an interview by Aditya Puri, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of HDFC Bank, is viral on social media. The message attributed the key points to Puri where he is claimed to have explained why India will survive and successfully ward off the Coronavirus pandemic.





We searched on Facebook with the same caption and found that the post is being shared with false claims.





Bulk of the post is wrongly being attributed: HDFC Spokesperson



BOOM contacted Neeraj Jha, Head, Corporate Communication of HDFC Bank to clarify if all the comments were made by Puri. Jha disputed the contents of the message and said that while a few points are taken from Puri's interviews, the bulk of the quotes in the post are being wrongly attributed to him. Jha also pointed us to his tweet where he had clarified that readers should exercise caution while circulating such content and refer to their official channels for authentic updates.





This is not the first time a CEO's name has been wrongly attributed to a social media message and gone viral. On Tuesday, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan had to clarify on LinkedIn that a message circulating in his name was false. Click here to read our story.

Such posts have gone viral in the backdrop of the lockdown imposed to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak and the potential impact of it on the economy.






