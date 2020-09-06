Fake Kangana Ranaut Twitter Account Calls For Ban On Kapil Sharma Show

The screenshot of a tweet from a handle impersonating Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is viral with social media posts reiterating the tweet's message i.e. to boycott The Kapil Sharma Show aired on Sony as it is produced by actor Salman Khan.

BOOM found that the impostor Twitter handle, whose screenshot is viral, does not exist anymore.

The fake post comes in the backdrop of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Ever since Rajput's body was found at his Bandra home on June 14 earlier this year, the Hindi film industry has been facing alleged charges of nepotism therein.

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been particularly vocal with her allegations against the industry. In an interview with Republic TV, she had also spoken about the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood.



Click here to read all the fake news around Sushant Singh Rajput's death debunked by BOOM.

Also read Fake Twitter Account Of Raj Thackeray Lends Support To Kangana Ranaut

The viral Facebook post shares the screenshot of a tweet in Hindi which translates to 'I completely boycott the Kapil Sharma Show because it is produced by Salman Khan. Those who will boycott this show with me write Yes. Those who brought darkness upon Sushant's household, let's ensure their lives are darkened. #SolarEclipse2020'.

(Hindi: कपिल शर्मा शो का मैं पूर्ण बहिष्कार करती हूं क्योंकि उसका प्रोड्यूसर सलमान खान है मेरे साथ जो इस शो का बहिष्कार करेंगे वो yes लिखे | जिसने सुशांत के घर का दीप बुझाया उसके घर में अंधकार करदो |)

View the viral posts below and check its archived versions here and here.









Also read Photo Of Muslim Teen Made Cop For A Day Peddled With Communal Claim

Fact Check



BOOM found that the Twitter handle whose screenshot is viral - @kangana_ran - doesn't exist anymore.

We then went through the website Wayback Machine to find archives of the now non-existent Twitter handle and found several posts from June 2020 which called out for the boycott of actor Salman Khan and his movies. The account was not verified.

View one such post below.





BOOM also searched the internet for any such report on a boycott call given for The Kapil Sharma Show but could find none.

We then checked the verified Twitter handle of Ranaut - @KanganaTeam - for any such tweets but found nothing similar to the boycott call given in the viral post.

BOOM also tracked the same message to another Twitter handle that goes by the username @kangana_ra and has over 1,14,000 followers and follows no one. The handle, not a verified one, has been tweeting about Sushant Singh Rajput's death regularly.

The boycott call had been given from this handle on June 21, 2020.









Click here for an archived version of the tweet.

Also read 2006 Picture Of Muslims Burning Danish Flag Revived With Fake Claim