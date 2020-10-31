Edited Screenshot Falsely Claims Rana Ayyub Condoned France Attacks
BOOM found that the viral screengrab is morphed to claim Rana Ayyub said, 'cannot hate all muslims for just two beheadings"
An edited screengrab of a news story is viral to falsely claim that journalist Rana Ayyub condoned the beheading in France and justified the recent attacks.
BOOM found that the original screengrab is from a show on CNN where Ayyub appeared in March 2020 to talk about the Delhi riots that happened in February and the text claiming Ayyub condoned the attacks, has been edited into the screengrab. Ayyub also took to Twitter to call out the screenshot and rubbished the fake claim.
The fake claim comes at a time when France has seen repeated instances of violence by Islamic extremists starting with the beheading of Samuel school teacher, for allegedly showing offensive cartoons about Prophet Mohammed, as part of a class discussion on freedom of speech and expression. On October 29, a knife wielding attacker stabbed decapitated in the Notre Dame Basilica in Nice. French President Emmanuel Macron while defending the ideal of free speech had criticised Islamists and termed it an "Islamist terrorist attack". Many Muslim users on social media, from across countries, have called for a boycott French products in protest.
The graphic is being shared on social media with claims criticising and mocking Ayyub and is shared with the caption, "People Should Wait For 2-3 Crore Beheading. Charas Ganja Mereko Pyara - Rana Ayub". The post has an image of Ayyub with the text on the news ticker stating she said, "You can not hate all Muslims for just two beheadings."
Some posts are also being shared trying to claim the edited fake image is a piece of satire.
Click here to view, and here for an archive.
Click here to view, and here for an archive.
Also Read: No, This Video Is Not Related To The Nice Church Attack
FACT-CHECK
BOOM found that the viral screengrab had been edited and in the original segment from CNN, there is no such news ticker flashing. The screenshot is also from a Fareed Zakaria show on CNN which aired on March 1, 2020 before the recent French attack.
Additionally, Rana Ayyub did not make any such statement on beheadings when talking about the Delhi riots in the show.
The text on the viral screengrab reads, 'You can not hate all Muslims for just two beheadings' but a comparison with the original shows that the news ticker reads, "Dozens killed in Delhi's worst sectarian violence in decades."
One can spot the original ticker at 1.09 minutes timestamp in the tweet by CNN dated March 1, 2020.
The complete 5.15 minutes segment can be seen on the CNN website, and nowhere does Ayyub make any such statement as the viral screengrab claims. (Click here to view.) The discussion on the show revolves around the Delhi riots happened in areas of North-east Delhi in February 2020.
Ayyub also took to Twitter, rubbishing the fake graphic stating that the image has been morphed and the statement attributed to her is fake. Ayyub called the image morphed and said, she is "sick of battling this disinformation"
Comparision
In the fake screengrab, one can see that Ayyub name's has been misspelled as 'Ayub' and there are grammatical error and mistakes in the news ticker.
We have shown some in the comparison of the fake image and the original image below.
We also did not find any such statement in the viral graphic made by Ayyub on the recent attacks in France.
BOOM has previously debunked misinformation after the killing of the French teacher in Paris as unrelated videos and images have been shared with false claims.
Also Read: Unrelated Videos Falsely Shared As French Police Crackdown On Muslims
Updated On: 2020-10-31T15:03:47+05:30
Claim Review : Rana Ayyub said, You can not hate all Muslims for just two beheadings.
Claimed By : Facebook Posts
Fact Check : False
Next Story