CCTV Clip From Brazil Falsely Shared As Muslim Man Attacked In France

CCTV footage capturing a brawl between three men at a diner in Minas Gerais, Brazil is being shared with a false claim that it shows a Muslim man being attacked in France.

The footage, which has been overlaid with a song dedicated to the Prophet Mohammed, shows two men in a heated exchange with a man wearing a grey hoodie jacket and white trousers. The argument escalates and eventually, the man in the hoodie overpowers the other two men.

The clip is being shared in the backdrop of a French teacher Samuel Paty who was beheaded outside his school on October 16, 2020, by a Chechen origin radical Islamist for showing his class caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed that were deemed to be offensive by some.



French President Emmanuel Macron while defending the ideal of free speech had criticised Islamists and vowed not to "give up cartoons" depicting the Prophet Mohammed. This led to calls on social media by many Muslim users to boycott French products in protest.



The viral clip is being shared with the caption which when translated reads, "France News: Two French attacked a Muslim in France thinking that he alone is unable to do anything but watch the video of how this Muslim stopped him..."

(In Hindi - #फ्रांस न्यूज़ दो फ्रेंच ने फ्रांस में एक मुसलमान पर हमला किया यह सोच कर कि अकेला है कुछ नहीं कर पाएगा लेकिन मुसलमान ने कैसे हो ठुकाई की वीडियो देखिए_ मालूम हुआ कि मुसलमान को हज़रत मोहम्मद सल्लल्लाहु अलेही वसल्लम कि नामूस और इस्लाम की खा़तिर सिर्फ़ चिंगारी की ज़रूरत होती है #Boycott_French_Products)

On searching on Facebook with the viral caption, we found that the clip is being shared with the false claim.

FACT-CHECK

On breaking the clip into key-frames and performing a reverse image search using Google Images, we found news reports which stated that the incident is from Ouro Branco in Minas Gerais, Brazil, on October 12, 2020.

According to reports, security cameras at the diner had captured a motorcycle courier man wearing a grey sweatshirt attacking Rafael Junior da Costa Vieira also known as Jackie Chan who is wearing a black sleeveless top accompanied by another person, who threatened him with death according to the police. In the clip, one can spot Chan enter the place and get into an argument with the motorcycle courier man after which he fights and overpowers Chan and the other man accompanying him.

One can see the same set of events play out in this video report by UOL. The date

After the fight, as one can also see in the viral video, the motorcycle courier man left the place, and Chan can be seen getting into a car which was later chased by police after which Chan was detained reported G1 on October 23, 2020. The report further stated that Chan had allegedly fired four shots at a Polo car that was parked on the street.

Chan had allegedly threatened to kill the man in the grey hoodie and warning him to stay away from his girlfriend, however, he told the police that he is married and didn't know Chan. Marcelo Fonseca Prado who is responsible for investigating the case had told G1 that the accused is 'feared in the city' and has a criminal record.

Comparision





BOOM has previously debunked misinformation after the killing of the French teacher in Paris as unrelated videos and images have been shared with false claims.



