Claims That Aadhaar Enabled Payments Will Not Work Till April 14 False

The government and the Reserve Bank of India have denied that Aadhaar enabled Payment Systems (AePS) will not be functional, as being claimed by multiple posts on Facebook. The posts advises readers not to withdraw cash from the State Bank of India through AePS, as the servers handling these payments have been shut from the RBI's end till April 14; adding that any payments that are made in this interim could be "stuck in the server."

Hindi (Original) English (Translation) RBI Reserve Bank of India महत्वपर्ण सूचना आप सभी के निवेदन है कि भारतीय स्टेट बैंक का 14 April तक आधार कार्ड द्वारा पैसा नहीं निकाले इसका सर्वर RBI द्वारा 14 April तक स्थाई रूप से बंद कर दी गई है.. अगर आप भारतीय स्टेट बैंक का पैसा आधार कार्ड द्वारा निकाल रहे है तो आपका पैसा सर्वर में फस सकता है 14 April तक सर्वर डाउन रहेगा. Reserve Bank of India RBI - Reserve Bank of India Important Information: Requesting all not to withdraw money from the State Bank of India using Aadhaar Card until April 14. The RBI has shut these servers until April 14. If you withdraw money from the State Bank of India using your Aadhar Card, your money will be stuck in the server. The servers are down until April 14





April 14 happens to be the last day of the ongoing nationwide 21-day shutdown, which has been extended in a few states such as Odhisha, Maharashtra and Punjab. No formal announcement of an extension has come from the central government, and from many states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation on April 14, and is expected to announce the path forward.

AePS is a payment system that facilities payments through one's Aadhaar Card. Users can withdraw cash, deposit cash and transfer funds by authenticating transactions biometrically through their Aadhaar-linked bank account. Transaction Data of financial year 2019-2020 from the National Payments Corporation of India shows that AePS processed 17.2 crore (172 million) transaction in March, with a value of ₹10,170 crores.

Factcheck

BOOM contacted a senior official of the RBI, who told us:

The content of this post is false. Our systems are working 24x7.

Further, the government, through the Press Information Bureau too refuted this message.





दावा : RBI द्वारा भारतीय स्टेट बैंक की आधार इनेबल्‍ड पेमेंट सिस्टम (AePS) का सर्वर 14 अप्रैल तक बंद कर दिया गया है |



तथ्य : यह दावा झूठा है | ऐसा कोई भी निर्णय @RBI द्वारा नहीं लिया गया है |



— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 12, 2020





RBI data shows that during March 2020, when a nation-wide lockdown was announced to control the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people withdrew four times more cash than average.







