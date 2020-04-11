Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till April 30, Nationwide Extension Likely

The national lockdown that was expected to end on April 14 is likely to be extended by another two weeks. This was indicated in a press release issued by the Press Information Bureau which said that the suggestion came from the chief ministers in their meeting with the PM to strategise how to tackle COVID-19.

Following the meeting, Maharashtra has extended the ongoing lockdown to April 30, 2020. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made the announcement, following states such as Odisha and Punjab, who have already announced an extension a few days ago.

While the Centre is yet to make a formal announcement, the PIB release said, "Prime Minister observed that the combined effort of the Centre and the States has definitely helped reduce the impact of COVID-19 but since the situation is rapidly evolving, constant vigilance is paramount." The release added PM Modi emphasised how the coming three to four weeks were critical for "determining the impact of the steps taken till now to contain the virus.". It also mentioned an "exit plan" discussed by the PM and said, "there seems to be a consensus amongst the states on extension of Lockdown by another two weeks."

Chief Ministers of various states including Karnataka, Delhi and West Bengal have held press briefings, hinting that an extension is in the pipeline.

In a live address, Thackeray explained that he supported the extension of the lockdown and discussed the same with Modi. "Maharashtra will continue to remain locked down till April 30," he said and added, "There could be some places where these restrictions could be eased but there will also be some areas where this will be strengthened even more."

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the State https://t.co/vkTgkJqohP — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 11, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also hinted at an extension of the lockdown in their states and said that they were not in support of ending the lockdown on April 14. Both states are yet to make a formal announcement of an extension.

PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India's position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 11, 2020





#Watch | "PM has discussed extension of #lockdown till April 30, we support PM's decision ": Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/zjCH9GwpSd — NDTV (@ndtv) April 11, 2020

Karnataka's CM too has given an indication of an extension. Karnataka's CM, BS Yeddiyurappa said in a press conference, "PM told us we must not compromise on lockdown and we are receiving suggestions to extend another 15 days." He added, "In next 15 days, we will relax the lockdown in a graded manner,"adding that the Centre will announce the guidelines for the lockdown extension in the coming few days.





Note: This is a developing story and will be updated.