Chinese Policemen Killing Coronavirus Patients And Other News You Almost Believed

1. Video Shows Chinese Policemen Killing Coronavirus Patients





Three unrelated videos including one showing armed police personnel and another clip showing medical professionals tend to a number of people, have been clubbed together to falsely claim that the Chinese government is now killing patients infected with the Coronavirus in Wuhan, to stop the spread of the deadly disease. But BOOM found that the three videos are unrelated to each other and that two of them are not even related to the Coronavirus epidemic in China. Read all the facts around these videos here.



2. Only 2,200 Taxpayers With Income Above ₹1 Cr?





Multiple netizens misquoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said that merely 2,200 taxpayer professionals declared an income more than Rs. 1 crores. These users called out Modi, citing data from the income tax department but left out the nuance in Modi's speech where he specifically referred to professionals such as scientists, engineers, doctors, lawyers, actors and accountants. BOOM in fact, even found that this misquote started with the Bharatiya Janata Party's own twitter handle where the Prime Minister's statements weren't mentioned correctly. Read a detailed fact-check here.

3. Did PM Modi Call Himself 'A Pathan's Son'?





A selectively cropped video clip showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying 'I am the son of a Pathan, I speak the truth, I work honestly' is viral on social media. The clip has been shared with a false caption which reads 'Modiji has changed his father. I am a Pathan's son'. However, BOOM found that the viral clip has been cropped from a year old video where the PM quoted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan having called himself a 'Pathan's child'. Read more about the quote here.

4. Amit Shah's Denial No BJP Leader Made Rape Remark About Shaheen Bagh





Home Minister Amit Shah's denial stating no Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader made any comment that 'protesters at Shaheen Bagh would enter houses and rape women', is false as the communal remark was made by BJP MP Parvesh Verma weeks ahead of assembly elections in Delhi. Amit Shah refuted the comment while he was being interviewed by Navika Kumar, managing editor of Times Now, at a summit hosted by the channel on February 13, 2020. Read the full story here.

5. Morphed Screenshot Of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Tweet Goes Viral





A screenshot of a tweet claiming to show Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan thanked Shaheen Bagh and Muslim voters for his resounding victory in the recently held assembly elections in Delhi is viral. BOOM found out that the original tweet of the Okhla MLA has been Photoshopped and doctored with the text that gives it a communal spin. Read more here.







