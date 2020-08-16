2019 Video Of Indo-US Army Exercise Viral As Independence Day Celebrations

A video showing the US Army band playing India's National Anthem is viral on social media with false captions suggesting that the band was commemorating India's 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2020.

BOOM found that the viral video was from Yudh Abhyas 2019 - a joint Indo-US military exercise - conducted between September 5 and September 18, 2019 in Washington, US.

The video went viral on social media while the country was celebrating its 74th Independence Day on August 15. The 65-second-long video shows the members of the US army band playing the Indian National Anthem.

BOOM had earlier debunked the same video when some TV news channels had falsely reported it as preparations for the 'Howdy Modi' rally that was organised in Houston, Texas in September 2019.

Actor Raveena Tandon tweeted the video with a caption 'Today at West Point officers academy USA' . Archive of the post is available here.

Today at West Point officers academy usa 🇮🇳🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Tc2Umfl9a6 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 15, 2020

The video was shared from several Twitter handles with similar captions.

The same video was shared from several Facebook pages suggesting that the exercise was performed on August 15, 2020 to commemorate India's Independence Day. Archives of the posts can be accessed here and here.

Users were sharing it on Facebook with a similar caption. An archive of the post is available here.







FACT CHECK

BOOM did a reverse image search on a few key frames of the video and found several articles about the joint Indo-US military exercise that was conducted in Washington in September 2019.

An article published in Economic Times on September 19, 2020 mentions that the US Army band had played the tune of Indian National Anthem during the Yudh Abhyas 2019, a joint training operation with the Indian Army held at Joint Base Lewis, McChord, Washington.







News agency ANI had tweeted the same video on September 19, 2019.

#WATCH USA: American Army band playing Indian National Anthem during the Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2019 at Joint Base Lewis, McChord. pic.twitter.com/J9weLpKD3X — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2019

Another article by NDTV stated that this was the 15th edition of the largest running joint military training and defence endeavours between India and the US. The training is hosted alternately between the two countries and the armies of both the countries train for operations to neutralize any potential threat.

