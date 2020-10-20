2018 Video Of Attack On Bihar CM's Cavalcade Revived Ahead Of Polls

A two-year-old video showing people pelting bricks and stones at a motor cavalcade of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has been revived and is being shared without context ahead of the state going to polls.



BOOM found that the viral video is from January 12, 2018 when the chief minister's cavalcade came under heavy stone pelting from the residents of Nandgaon village of Buxar district in Bihar.

The video is viral at a time when Bihar is gearing up for assembly elections. The state goes to polls on October 28 and the counting will be done on November 10.

Also read Viral Clip Of BJP Candidate Being Greeted With Shoe Garland Is From MP

The viral video shows vehicles passing through a road while bricks and stones are being thrown at them by people standing along the road. After the vehicles have passed, the police personnel can be seen chasing the villagers and caning them.

A Bhojpuri caption with the viral video translates to 'What's there in Bihar, there's spring in Bihar, there's Nitish Kumar, there's stone pelting'.

(Bhojpuri: बिहार में का बा्, बिहार में बहार बा्, नितीश कुमार बा्, पत्थर के बौछार बा् |)

Also read Bihar Minister Shares Photo From Hyderabad To Show Development In State

The same video is viral on Twitter and Facebook with another Hindi caption which translates to 'Nitish Kumar, why do you do such wonderful things that you have to escape from the public'.

(Hindi: नीतिश कुमार जी आप इतना अच्छा काम करते ही क्यों हो की जनता के बीच से आप को भागना पड़ रहा है)





Check the archives of the post here, here and here.

Fact Check

BOOM did a keyword search with Hindi words 'बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री के काफिले पर हमला' and found the same video uploaded on the Facebook page of Aaj Tak on January 14, 2018.

(English: Bihar chief minister's cavalcade attacked)

The Hindi caption with the Aaj Tak post translates to 'Bihar: Watch how people pelted stones at chief minister Nitish Kumar's cavalcade'.

(Hindi: बिहार: देखिए कैसे लोगों ने की मुख्यमंत्री नितीश कुमार के काफिले पर पत्थरबाज़ी

We also came across reports published by several media houses on the incident.

According to a report published on Aaj Tak's website on January 16, 2018, the incident took place in Bihar's Buxar district. The CM's vehicle procession had come under heavy stone pelting in Nandgaon village of the district on January 12 when Kumar had gone there as part of his Vikas Sameeksha Yatra.

According to the Aaj Tak's report, the people throwing stones at the CM's motorcade belonged to the Maha Dalit category and were angry over being neglected in the development process.

A Hindustan Times report published on January 14, 2018 stated that 28 persons, including 10 women had been arrested in connection with the attack. The report further stated that five FIRs had been registered against 99 named and 500-700 unnamed people.

Longer versions of the same video have been uploaded on several YouTube channels. Watch below.

Also read BJP Entrant Shreyasi Singh Is Not The Daughter Of Congress's Digvijay Singh

