Bihar Minister Shares Photo From Hyderabad To Show Development In State

Bihar's Minister of Urban and Housing Department Suresh Kumar Sharma, shared an image of a well lit flyover in Hyderabad claiming it shows the installation of streetlights in Muzaffarnagar, Bihar.

Sharma will represent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Muzaffarpur seat in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections scheduled between October to November.

The image was shared by Sharma on his verified social media pages falsely claiming that it shows Muzaffarpur's infrastructural development. The image has been captioned as, "We have done work, we will do work. We will develop Muzaffarpur." The image also has text on it which supports the narrative that the photograph is part of Muzaffarpur Street Light Yojana. It also states, "The Muzaffarpur streets are shining. 17,554 street lights have been installed in Muzaffarpur."

Original caption in Hindi: काम किया है, काम करेंगे, मुजफ्फरपुर का विकास करेंगे | (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर #Development_for_Muzaffarpur #Biharkapragatipath BJP Bihar BJP Muzaffarpur)

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the photograph and found that it is from the inauguration of a bridge in Hyderabad's Bairamalguda area. A news report by The News Minute on the inauguration of the RHS flyover features the same photograph.





The 780 meters long flyover was inaugurated by K Taraka Rama Rao, working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Telangana's Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development on August 10. The Hyderabad flyover is a part of the Strategic Road Development Plan project. Rama Rao also tweeted the images from inauguration featuring the same image that was later posted by Suresh Kumar Sharma.

The photograph was also shared by the official page of Minister for IT, Telangana.



