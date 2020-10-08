BJP Entrant Shreyasi Singh Is Not The Daughter Of Congress's Digvijay Singh

Social media posts claiming shooter Shreyasi Singh, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is the daughter of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress veteran Digvijay Singh, are false.

Singh, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games in the women's double-trap shooting in 2018, is the daughter of late Digvijay Singh, a former union minister from Bihar who died in 2010.

"I am not the daughter of former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, although my father's name is also Digvijaya Singh but he was from Bihar," Shreyasi Singh told BOOM.

Shreyasi Singh was recently inducted into the BJP and will be contesting polls from Bihar's Jamui constituency in the upcoming assembly elections in the state this month. Her entry into the party was also announced on BJP's official Twitter handle.



Her father, Digvijay Singh, was a union minister during Atal Bihari Bajpayee's government and had been elected several times to Lok Sabha from Banka, Bihar. He also served as a Rajya Sabha member.

The misinformation appears to have started from an article published by Aaj Tak where the news website falsely identified Shreyasi Singh as the daughter of former chief minister of MP. A screenshot of the article is being shared by several netizens. Aaj Tak updated its article later without acknowledging its error. Click here.



Meanwhile former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijay Singh, took to Twitter slamming the news outlet and wrote, "Aaj Tak is spreading fake news, should I file a defamation suit? Shreyasi Singh is not my daughter."

दिग्विजय सिंह के घर में सेंध, BJP में शामिल हुई बेटी - madhya pradesh former cm rajya sabha mp digvijay singh daughter shreyasi singh joins bjp - AajTak



आजतक फेक न्यूज़ चला रही है। क्या मैं उन पर मानहानि का दावा करूँ? श्रेयसी सिंह मेरी पुत्री नहीं हैं। https://t.co/u0M1fVzdP6 — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) October 4, 2020



