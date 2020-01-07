Were 'Hinduon Se Azaadi' Slogans Raised By Umar Khalid In Mumbai?
People in Mumbai congregated at Gateway Of India in support of the JNU students to condemn the violence by masked goons on campus with the students' president Aishe Ghosh suffering an injury on her head . A video of activist Umar Khalid is viral claiming that he shouted the slogan 'Hinduon Se Azaadi'. But did Khalid actually say that? Watch this episode of Fact Vs Fiction to find out.
Read the story here.
Updated On: 2020-01-07T18:54:39+05:30
Next Story