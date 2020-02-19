Lathicharged Jamia Student The Same Who Torched A Bike?

By - BOOM FACT Check Team
  |  19 Feb 2020 1:13 PM GMT

After the CCTV footages from the Jamia Millia Islamia library, in Delhi went viral on social media, there is a claim viral stating that one of the students being lathicharged is the same man who was seen torching a bike in a CCTV footage on December 15, 2019, in the New Friend's Colony in Delhi, based on the assumption that their clothes are the same. But BOOM found that facts are a lot different than what is being circulated. Find out on this episode of Fact Vs Fiction!

