Congress Leader Scindia Supports CAB?

With all that is going on around the Citizen Amendment Bill, there is now a claim viral that the Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has supported the bill going against his own party. Media outlets including Dainik Bhaskar and Amar Ujala carried the same quote. Right-leaning website Swarajya also carried the quote citing Dainik Bhaskar. But BOOM found that the leader has been misquoted. Watch the show to know what the leader exactly said.

