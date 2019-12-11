Dainik Bhaskar, Amar Ujala And Swarajya Misquote Scindia About Support To Citizen Amendment Bill

Hindi news websites Dainik Bhaskar, Amar Ujala and right-leaning website Swarajya misquoted Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, claiming that he has expressed his support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). This, they claimed meant that Scindia took a contradictory stand against his own party which has opposed the bill.

Interestingly, Swarajya quoted Dainik Bhaskar while misreporting Scindia's comment to the media in Indore. The website called it a major embarrassment for the Congress party.

Dainik Bhaskar had earlier reported that Scindia said that the bill was in accordance with Indian culture. The headline read, "Jyotiraditya Scindia endorses; Says- This Is Contrary To The Constitution, But According To Indian Culture". (In Hindi - "ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने समर्थन किया; बोले- यह संविधान के विपरीत, लेकिन भारतीय संस्कृति के अनुरूप")





Incidentally, Amar Ujala also misquoted Scindia, with a report titled, "Scindia 'Rebels' Again, After Article 370, Supports Citizen Amendment Bill". ("सिंधिया ने फिर की 'बगावत', 370 के बाद नागरिकता विधेयक का किया समर्थन")





FACT-CHECK

BOOM searched for the video footage to verify the remarks made by Scindia, and found two video reports with footage of the leader making the now viral statement. BOOM found that the Congress leader was being misquoted.

We analysed video footage uploaded by two different news channels on YouTube and found that Scindia was infact opposing the bill in his statement to reporters in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Scindia refers to the stiff opposition to the CAB Bill in the north eastern states of the country and clearly states that the bill is not according to Indian culture.

"I believe, it (CAB Bill) is contrary to the Indian constitution is one thing, but it is fundamentally not according to Indian culture," said Scindia clearly opposing the bill.

At the 40 second timestamp in this video clip uploaded by Kanak News, on being questioned by reporters on his stance on the CAB Bill, Scindia says, "Not only Congress, but several parties are protesting, that too on the road. See the situation in the north-eastern states and other states…the founder of our constitution Babasaheb Ambedkar had said while writing the constitution that people will not be seen on the basis of their caste, creed or religion, people will be seen as Indian citizens. Look at history, and do not talk only about democracy, in the course of 3,000 to 4,000 years… this Indian soil has always accepted everyone. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) has been the specialty of India in the world."









Further talking on the bill he adds, "And the bill that has been put forward, today, and yesterday. I believe that the Indian ideology and culture is to take everyone together… it is also in the bill on the basis of religion and state. Earlier this has happened on the basis of countries, but never on the basis of religion. I believe, it is not just contrary to the Indian constitution, but it is fundamentally not according to Indian culture."

(In Hindi - मैं तो, मैं तो... केवल कांग्रेस नहीं बहुत सारी पार्टियां विरोध कर रही है और सड़क पे | उत्तर पूर्वी राज्यों में आप स्थिति देखिये, देश के अनेक राज्यों में आप स्थिति देखिये | हमारे संविधान के निर्माता बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर ने सदैव कहा था...संविधान लिखने के समय में की न जात, पात की न धर्म के आधार पर किसी को उस दृस्टिकोण से देखा जाएगा | भारतीय नागरिक के रूप में देखा जाएगा | सदैव इतिहास में, केवल प्रजातंत्र की बात मत करो आप, 3,000-4,000 सालों से इस भारत माता की माटी में सभी को अपनाया है | वसुधैव कुटुंब - यही भारत की विशेषता रही है पूरे विश्व में और जो अध्यादेश आज लाया जा रहा है, कल लाया गया था, मैं मानता हूँ की जो भारत की विचारधारा है, जो सभ्यता है की सभी को साथ में लेकर चलना | जो अध्यादेश में भी है की धर्म और राज्य के आधार पर... देशों के आधार पर पूर्व भी हुआ है पर धर्म के आधार पर कभी भी पूर्व में नहीं हुआ | मैं मानता हूँ की संविधान के विपरीत बात अलग है पर हमारी भारतीय संस्कृति जो है इसके आधार पर नहीं है |)

One can also hear him making the same statement in this clip uploaded by News 24 MP & Chhattisgarh on YouTube at the seven seconds timestamp.

Scindia's views become even more clear when he later tweeted the same statement, opposing the bill, "#CAB2019 It is against the basic spirit of the Constitution, and also contrary to Indian culture. Ambedkar did not see anyone from the point of view of religion, caste while writing the constitution. Across history in India, we have always adopted everyone - Vasudev Kutumbakam is the speciality of India. Never before has it happened on the basis of religion."

Scindia has in the past taken a contrary line to his party while supporting the BJP government's decision to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Scindia had then justified his contrarian stand by saying that the government's move was in the country's interest.





The bill was recently passed by the Lok Sabha (Lower house of parliament) in the wee hours on December 10, 2019 and is now slated to be voted on in the Rajya Sabha (Upper house of parliament).



(Additional reporting by Saket Tiwari)











