Burqa Clad Man Tried To Disrupt Anti-CAA Protest?By - BOOM FACT Check TeamLoading... | 7 Feb 2020 12:48 PM GMTA viral video shows a burqa-clad man participating in and trying to disrupt an Anti-CAA protest. Watch this episode of BOOM Reports to know moreRead more about the story: Click Here Fact vs Fiction FAKE NEWS FactCheck BOOM’s WhatsApp Helpline Need Help To Verify An Image Or A Video? Send It To Us On +91 77009 06588 Boom is now available on TelegramClick here to read our latest fact check stories and other updates.Show Full ArticleNext Story