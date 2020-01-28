False: Man Wearing Burkha Caught While Trying To Disrupt Ant-CAA Protest

Claim

"Men in burqas are being sent to areas of protest to create unrest in the country. India_Against_#NPR_#CAA" (Original text: Protest वाली जगहों पर बुरखा पहना कर भेजा जा रहा है लोगों को. देश में अशांति फैलाने के लिए #india_Against_NPR_CAA)

Fact

An old video of a man wearing a bukha has resurfaced with false claims that he is part of a group that is being sent to anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests to create unrest. However, BOOM found that the video is old and unrelated to the anti CAA agitation. The video is from Goa where a man was held for entering a ladies toilet wearing a burkha. Identified as Virgil Bosco Fernandez, he was arrested by Goa police in February, 2019, after he was caught exiting a ladies toilet at a bus stand in Panjim. The video was earlier viral with claims that the accused had Sangh affiliations and was trying to defame Muslims. BOOM had debunked the same claim in March 2019. Police at the time had told BOOM that the man was being treated for a mental illness.