Fake Alert: Jama Masjid Did Not Issue A Fatwa Against Tanishq

Social media posts claiming Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid, will issue a fatwa against jewellery brand Tanishq for showing a 'Hindu ceremony' of a baby shower in its recently withdrawn advertisement; are false.

BOOM contacted Shahi Imam Ahmed Bukhari who rubbished the claim.

The viral claim is being shared in the backdrop of a recent advertisement by Tanishq celebrating inter-religious family bonds. The ad showed a baby shower being organised for a Hindu daughter-in-law by her Muslim in-laws and was released as part of the brand's campaign for its Ekatvam jewellery collection. However, the ad triggered a massive backlash from the Indian right wing. The company caved in to social media trolling eventually withdrawing the ad.

Also read NDTV Misreports Incident At Tanishq Store In Gujarat

The post comprises a set of two pictures - a photo of Shahi Imam Ahmed Bukhari and a screenshot from the Tanishq ad.

The caption with the post reads 'Hahaha - where are secular liberand00s. Jama_Masjid will issue #fatwa against #Tanishq, because they had shown "Baby shower"tradition in advt which is Hindu culture,Muslims don't have traditions like this. Tanishq is silently destroying culture,traditions & harming Islam religion'.

Hahaha - where are secular liberand00s#Jama_Masjid will issue #fatwa against #Tanishq, because they had shown "Baby shower"tradition in advt which is Hindu culture,Muslims don't have traditions like this

Tanishq is silently destroying culture,traditions & harming Islam religion pic.twitter.com/e1Q4lH9TjI — Raji Hindustani🇮🇳🔱🦚 (@RajiIndustani) October 16, 2020





Click here and here for archived version of the posts.

The post is fairly viral on Facebook as well as Twitter.





Also read Tanishq Pulls Interfaith Couple Ad After Right-Wing Backlash

Fact Check

BOOM searched for news reports on any fatwa that has been issued or will be issued against Tanishq by Jama Masjid but found no such report.

Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, rubbished the viral claim when we reached out to him.



"You know that social media is used to spread such rumours. There is no question of a fatwa. What else does social media do except for spreading rumours and nuisance," Ahmed Bukhari told BOOM.

We also came across a post on the verified Facebook page of Syed Shaban Bukhari, Naib Shahi Imam (Vice Shahi Imam), Jama Masjid, Delhi. The post is dated October 14, several days before false rumours about a fatwa began over the weekend.



The post shares the Tanishq ad, a day after it was officially pulled down by the jewellery brand, with a caption reading 'I find this ad extremely beautiful. The division is in the minds of few extremists. We as #Muslim's have "REALLY" good #Hindu friends and we all love each other and when you talk about safety, yes #Hindu's are super safe in our houses. Tanishq well done for spreading love'.

Also read Video of Woman Vandalising Shop Viral With False Communal Spin