Twitter Restores Caravan, Kisan Ekta Morcha And Other A/cs After Outcry

The Twitter accounts of news magazine The Caravan, Kisan Ekta Morcha and other high profile accounts were accessible in India following an uproar online over Twitter's decision to withhold these accounts citing a legal demand.

Earlier, in the day the platform withheld accounts stating that they had been withheld in the country in response to a legal demand.

The restriction had meant that Twitter users who have set their location to India could not access content tweeted by these accounts.

The list of prominent Twitter accounts included politicians like Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jarnail Singh, actor Sushant Singh, activist Sanjukta Basu, activist Hansraj Meena and Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati.

The accounts were withheld in India under the platform's 'Country Withheld Content Policy' following a legal request made by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, according to Twitter.

Following subsequent discussions, the tech platform convinced government officials that the accounts and tweets in question constituted free speech and were newsworthy. This led to a reversal of the decision, according to Twitter.

Vinod Jose, Executive Editor of the Caravan had tweeted stating that the magazine's account had been withheld without informing them.

While Twitter withheld Caravan's official handle without informing us, you can still access the magazine from the website. Those who don't have subscriptions, you could take one here: https://t.co/tjG4WcESWT



India needs bold fair journalism more than ever, now. https://t.co/yL6dOLdzfn — Vinod K. Jose (@vinodjose) February 1, 2021





We seem to be back. We always will be pic.twitter.com/PjvlHdwKnX — Hartosh Singh Bal (@HartoshSinghBal) February 1, 2021

The restrictions on these accounts came in the backdrop of FIRs filed against journalists over their reporting of the tractor rally on Republic Day in the capital which led to violent clashes between the police and protesting farmers

Farmers have been protesting against the central government's three new farm bills since last year demanding a roll back of the laws.



'Withheld in India due to legal demand'

The Twitter accounts had displayed the notice by Twitter that read, "account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand." The other accounts that were withheld included others like BKU Ekta Urgahan (@Bkuektaugrahan) Activist Md Asif Khan (@imMAK02) and Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) National Executive Member, Aam Aadmi Party.













Several Twitter users including journalists had criticised the social media platform for withholding accounts calling it an assault on the freedom of the press.



We are yet to hear more about this "legal demand". But make no mistake — this is part of an all-round assault on the freedom (and duty) of the press to give voice to the people and not just report the government's version of events. https://t.co/Ls7hlKMO5W — Supriya Sharma (@sharmasupriya) February 1, 2021





This is extremely disappointing @Twitter @TwitterIndia

At this rate Twitter will just have stories and information from one side. Starting an unhealthy trend

by banning handles of media outlets. #PressFreedom #Caravan pic.twitter.com/tLtFj5yI1U — Rohit Khilnani (@rohitkhilnani) February 1, 2021









Update: This story has been updated following the restoration of the said Twitter accounts in India



