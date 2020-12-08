Arvind Kejriwal Under House Arrest, Alleges AAP: Police Refutes Claim

The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that the Delhi Police has kept Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest a day after he visited farmers at the Singhu border. The Delhi Police have denied the allegation.

AAP has alleged that Kejriwal has been placed under house arrest to prevent him from supporting the nationwide strike called by farmer unions to protest the central government passing three new farm laws. The strike will be held a day before talks between the government and farm unions is scheduled to take place.

According to the Indian Express, the Delhi Police have deployed personnel outside "outside offices of all political parties, the Agriculture Minister's residence and Krishi Bhawan".

While Kejriwal has not issued a statement, Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged in a press conference that the Delhi Police has barricaded the CM's Civil Lines residence to prevent anyone from leaving or entering the house. The party has further alleged that Delhi BJP leaders have been stationed outside the residence.

Bharadwaj further alleged that the Delhi Police are acting under the orders of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to prevent Kejriwal from leaving his house until the farmers' protest end.

The North Delhi DCP refuted the claim in a reply to AAP's tweet and stated that Kejriwal is free to exercise "his right to free movement within the law of the land". They also shared an image of the entrance to Kejriwal's house which does not show a heavy police presence.

This claim of CM Delhi being put on house arrest is incorrect. He exercises his right to free movement within the law of the land. A picture of the house entrance says it all.@DelhiPolice @LtGovDelhi pic.twitter.com/NCWBB9phDS — DCP North Delhi (@DcpNorthDelhi) December 8, 2020

In response, the AAP tweeted a video of police dragging Model Town MLA Akhilesh Tripathi from outside the CM's residence on Monday. Rajinder Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha told NDTV, "Even the staff and domestic help are not being allowed to enter the CM's residence."

On Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was arrested by the UP Police in Lucknow after sitting on a dharna to oppose the three farm bills passed by the Union Government. Yadav had called for a statewide Kisan Yatra against the farm laws on Monday and was set to lead it from Kannauj but had been prevented to do so by the Lucknow Police.