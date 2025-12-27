AI Video Peddled As Man Appealing To Save Hindus In Bangladesh

A video purportedly showing a man vlogging about incidents of violence and arson in Bangladesh has been shared with a false claim that it captures the condition of Hindus in Bangladesh.

In the 15-second footage, the man appears to say in Hindi, “This is Bangladesh. It is night now. They will finish us off just like they did to Dipu Chadar. You can see for yourselves what is happening.”

BOOM found the video to be AI-generated. We tested the video using several AI detector tools which confirmed that the video was created using AI.

On December 18, 2025, in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, Bangladesh, a Hindu garment worker, Dipu Chandra Das, was beaten to death by a mob over blasphemy allegations. His body was then hung from a tree and set on fire. On the same day, Bangladeshi student leader Sharif Usman Hadi died at Singapore General Hospital after being shot in Dhaka. The incident led to violent protests in several cities, including Dhaka, and attacks on the offices of multiple media houses.

The Claim

A verified X user shared the video with the caption, "Tragic A Hindu from Bangladesh raises SOS, says somebody shud save them.. Who will save Hindus of Bangladesh?" (sic)

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

What We Found: Video Is AI Generated

1. AI Detector Tools Flag Manipulation: BOOM first searched using related keywords but did not find any credible news reports about the video. We then ran the video through several AI detection tools such as Deepfake-O-Meter, Hive Moderation, and the AI voice detection tool Hiya, which showed that the video is not real and is AI-generated.

Deepfake-O-Meter’s LIPINC (2024) model flagged the video as 100 percent fake and likely AI-generated. Hive Moderation reported that the video is 99.6 percent AI-generated. Hiya also gave the video’s audio an authenticity score of 1 out of 100, meaning the audio is highly likely to be AI-generated.





2. Creator Of The Video: We found that the video was shared on December 24, 2025, by an Instagram creator named Kuldeep Meena on his account. Several other similar AI-generated videos can also be seen on the page.



