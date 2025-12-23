Unrelated Video Shared As Bangladesh Police Handing Dipu Chandra Das To A Mob

A video showing Bangladesh policemen detaining a man while he pleads in front of them is being shared with false claims misidentifying him as Dipu Chandra Das, who was lynched in Mymensingh on December 18, 2025.

The claim further alleges that the footage shows how Das was handed over by the Bangladeshi policemen to a mob, which later lynched and set his body on fire.

BOOM found that the footage shows Abdul Momin, a Dhaka College student, being detained by police during a protest against the country’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in November this year. BOOM Bangladesh also spoke to AIG Dhaka Metropolitan Police Shahadat Hossain, who confirmed that the video is not related to Das.

On the night of December 18, Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old garment worker, was beaten to death and his body was set on fire in Bhaluka, Mymensingh by an angry mob on charges of blasphemy. New Delhi later flagged the lynching of Das and expressed 'concern at the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh' with consular offices being closed at Dhaka, Chittagong, Khulna. Countrywide protests were also triggered after youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi died on December 18 which targeted newspaper offices and parliament building in Dhaka.

The Claim

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s (BJYM) national secretary Tajinder Bagga shared the video on his verified X handle, with the caption, "Deepu Chandra Das kept crying.He kept pleading But the Bangladesh police handed him over to die at the hands of radical muslims mob. Deepu kept saying again and again. Sir, I am innocent. Sir, I am innocent .Sir, I have done nothing wrong." (sic)

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

The video has also been posted with the same false claim by other verified handles on X, garnering millions of views on the platform.

What We Found: Video Not Related to Lynching Of Das

1. News Report From November 2025: We first ran a keyword search in Bangla and found that the viral video was published by Bangladeshi news outlet Bhorer Kagoj Live on its official YouTube channel on November 18, 2025. The report identified the person detained by police as a Dhaka College student.

In the video, the man is seen wearing a jersey with the Dhaka College logo and the name “Momin” printed on it. He can be heard pleading in Bangla, saying he is from Dhaka College and has no connection to any protest. The footage also shows a police officer asking him to leave, while another person speaks to the police and mentions that they are from the campus.

We also found a longer video of the same incident reported by a local Bangladeshi news outlet. In the video the person mentions his name as Abdul Momin. Later, a police officer is seen helping him find a rickshaw, as he had suffered injuries.

A report by Prothom Alo stated that on November 17, police clashed with people in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi 32 area over the verdict in the crimes against humanity case related to Sheikh Hasina. Later, NTV News reported that the standoff lasted till night as students and others arrived with two excavators to demolish Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house at Dhanmondi 32 but were blocked by police.

2. Confirmation From Bangladesh Police: BOOM Bangladesh reached out to Shahadat Hossain, Additional Inspector General (AIG) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), for further confirmation. Hossain confirmed to BOOM Bangladesh that the man seen in the video is not Dipu Chandra Das.

(Additional Reporting: Mamun Abdullah, BOOM Bangladesh)