Russia Starts 'Military Action' In Ukraine, Air Raid Sirens Sounded in Kyiv

After weeks of stand-off and military buildup along the border with Ukraine, Russia on Thursday morning announced 'military operation'. Russian President Vladimir Putin while announcing the military action warned of 'never seen consequences' to those countries that attempt to interfere. According to reports, huge explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other areas of Ukraine while Putin spoke.

"I have made the decision of a military operation," Putin said in a surprise television announcement shortly before 6:00am (0300 GMT) in Moscow.

Putin said the action was aimed to ensure 'demilitarisation' of Ukraine, as he claimed that Russia has no goal to occupy Ukraine. He said the responsibility of the bloodshed lies with the Ukranian 'regime'. The Russian President said the action came as response to the threats posed by Ukraine.

Hours after Putin's announcement, air raid sirens reportedly went off in Kyiv. AFP reporters said the citizens in Kyiv were seen rushing to underground metro stations to take shelter as the situation continues to escalate.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiyhas declared martial law as he urged citizens to not panic amid Russian military strikes, news agency Associated Press reported. He also said the Russian missile strikes had hit Ukrainian infrastructure and border guards.

The conflict must stop now, UN General Secretary António Guterres said as he urged Putin to fall back. "President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia," Guterres said.

"Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now," Ukranian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet.



Condemning the Russian military invasion on Ukraine US President Joe Biden said Russia will be responsible for the destruction and casualties caused. "The United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable," Biden said.

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

Biden is scheduled the US public today to outline the "consequences" for Russia. He was scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with the leaders of G7 -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- at 9:00 am (1400 GMT) Thursday.

Earlier this week, US and European allies imposed sanctions on two Russian banks, Moscow's sovereign debt, several oligarchs amid other punitive measures.



