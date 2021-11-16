Bangladesh Photo Shared As Muslims Blocking Road To Offer Namaz In India

An image of Muslims attending prayers by blocking a road in Bangladesh is viral with false claims that it is from India.

BOOM found that the photograph was clicked outside the Sobhanbag mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The photo shows men offering prayers on the road, in front of a mosque. The caption with the photo in Hindi translates to, "This scene can only be visible in India. If you do such a thing in other 56 Muslim countries, you will be thrown in jail. This is just a testing of patience to capture so that it can be proved how much you can be oppressed."

(Original Text in Hindi: यह दृश्य केवल आपको भारत मे दिखाई देता है बाकी 56 मुश्लिम देशों में ऐसा करे तो जेल में डाल दिया जाता है, यह केवल टेस्टिंग है कब्जा करने की धैर्य की ताकि कितना दबाया जा सकता है।)





Click here to view the post.



The image was also tweeted by Postcard News editor Mahesh Vikram Hegde as India. BOOM has earlier fact-checked Hegde for sharing communally driven misinformation. Read here, here and here.





Click here to view an archive of the post.



Also Read: Bangladesh Video Shared As Muslim Man Stabbed In Tripura By Mob

Fact Check

We did a reverse image search and found a cropped version of the photo on a Bangladeshi website Barta24's article. The caption states that the photograph is from Sobhanbag mosque at Dhaka in Bangladesh. The caption with the photo in Bengali translates to, "Sobhanbagh Jame Mosque Jumma's Jamaat."

(Original Caption in Bengali: সোবহানবাগ জামে মসজিদ জুমার জামাত)

Source: Barta24 article

BOOM also found another photo very similar to the viral image from the reverse image search results. The search led us to The Guardian article which stated that the images shows the outside view of Sobhanbag mosque present in Dhaka, Bangladesh. "Muslims attend Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan outside the Sobhanbag mosque"

The image has been credited to a photographer Monirul Alam on behalf of European Pressphoto Agency (EPA). EPA is an international stock photo website.

The photo can be found on EPA's website as well.

Source: European Pressphoto Agency (EPA)

BOOM did a comparison between the viral image and the photo clicked outside the Sobhanbag mosque in Bangladesh, which showed it is from the same place.

Comparison

Also Read: 2017 Photo From Rangpur Shared As Recent Communal Violence In Bangladesh