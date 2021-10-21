2017 Photo From Rangpur Shared As Recent Communal Violence In Bangladesh

An old image of a woman breaking down in front of the remains of a burnt house is being falsely linked to the recent violence and arson attack that broke out in various parts of Bangladesh.

BOOM found the image is 2017 when Hindu houses were reportedly set on fire in Rangpur due to a anti-Islam Facebook post.

The image is being shared on social media after anti Hindu violence erupted in several parts of Bangladesh during the Durga Puja festivities this year. According to reports, 38 accused have been sent to prison after they were arrested for alleged assault, vandalism and arson attack on homes, shops and temples in Rangpur.

The image was shared on social media with a Bangla caption, "Purnima Rani said the attackers entered the house and wanted to know where her two young daughters were. Then broke into the house and took away the money and cows. Set the house on fire. (Rangpur, Prothom Alo)" (Original caption in Bangla: পূর্ণিমা রাণী বলেন, হামলাকারীরা বাড়িতে ঢুকে তার দুই তরুণী মেয়ে কোথায়, জানতে চায়। ঘরে ঢুকে ভাঙচুর করে টাকা, গরু নিয়ে যায়। ঘরে আগুন লাগিয়ে যায়। (রংপুর, প্রথম আলো)





Viral on Facebook

BOOM found the image is viral on Facebook with the same caption.





Writer and activist Taslima Nasreen also tweeted the same viral image on October 18, with a caption, "Cry, the beloved country." Click here to view the archive.

Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the photograph and found a news report by bdnews24 published on November 18, 2017. The article features the same image with a caption, "Police have arrested another Union Parishad member in a case filed in Kotwali Police Station for setting fire to the Hindu houses in Rangpur over a Facebook post insulting religion".

(Original caption in Bangla: ফেইসবুকে ধর্ম অবমাননার অভিযোগে রংপুরে হিন্দুদের বাড়িঘরে আগুন দেওয়ার ঘটনায় কোতোয়ালি থানায় দায়ের করা মামলায় আরও এক ইউনিয়ন পরিষদ সদস্যকে গ্রেপ্তার করেছে পুলিশ।)





The same incident was also reported by Dhaka Tribune on November 10, 2017. According to the Dhaka Tribune report more than 30 Hindu houses were burnt down in Thakurpara Village of Rangpur, Bangladesh.

BOOM found the caption of the viral Facebook post is originally from an excerpt of a report by Prothom Alo , published on October 18, 2021. The article mentioned about the recent communal violence which happened in Rangpur on October 17.





