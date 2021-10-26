Bangladesh Video Shared As Muslim Man Stabbed In Tripura By Mob

Claim

A graphic video showing a man being hacked to death over a land dispute in Dhaka in May, 2021, has resurfaced on social media with a false claim that it shows an attack on Muslims by a Hinduvta mob in Tripura. The video was shared on Twitter with a caption in Hindi which reads, “Hindutva mob has been terrorizing Muslims in Tripura. Since, two weeks more than two dozens of mosques have been demolished. Muslims cannot save themselves from the attack. Please pray for Muslims who live in Tripura.” (Original text in Hindi: “त्रिपुरा में हिंदुत्ववादी भीड़ ने मुसलमानों पर आतंक मचा रखा है। पिछले दो दिनों में आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा मस्जिदें शहीद कर दी गयी हैं! मुसलामानों पे हमले रुक नही रहे हैं त्रिपुरा के मुस्लिमों के लिए दुआ करे”) The video has been tweeted in the backdrop of attacks on mosques and minorities in Tripura in the past one week. According to the Hindustan Times report published on October 22, 2021, communal tension was reported in Tripura post Bangladesh’s violence. Police has been providing security to nearly 150 mosques in the state and has confirmed vandalism at a mosque in the capital city of Agartala.

Fact

The same video was viral earlier this month with claims that it showed the killing of one Jatan Saha by Muslim rioters in Bangladesh's Noakhali. Saha was killed in the communal violence that erupted in Bangladesh after the alleged desecration of the Quran at a Durga Puja pandal. BOOM had then found that the video shows a stabbing incident of Sahin Uddin, who was murdered over a land dispute in Pallabi area of Dhaka, Bangladesh on May 16, 2021. The video was reported by several mainstream Bangladeshi media outlets then.