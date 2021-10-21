Petrol Pump Worker Abducted In Saudi Arabia Falsely Shared As Uttar Pradesh

A video showing a gas station worker being abducted in Saudi Arabia has been shared on social media with a false claim that it it is an incident of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.



The video is doing the rounds on social media in the backdrop of rising fuel prices. The 24 second long video shows visuals of a gas station worker being forcefully pushed into a car, which then speeds away. The video has been shared on Facebook with a caption in Hindi, "Ramrajya. A petrol pump employee was kidnapped in Uttar Pradesh since he had the total earnings of the day with him. Incident is from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh... petrol pump owners should be prepared for such incidents now since bhakts have decided even if they have too loot petrol and diesel but... next time too..." See the video below.

(Original text in Hindi: रामराज्य उत्तर प्रदेश में पेट्रोल डालने वाले कर्मचारी को ही उठा ले गए क्योंकि उसकी जेब में दिन भर का पेट्रोल का कैश था। उत्तर प्रदेश के बदायूं की घटना...वैसे अब पेट्रोल पंप मालिको को ऐसी घटनाओं के लिए तैयार रहना होगा, क्योंकि भक्तो ने ठाना है चाहे पेट्रोल डीजल की लूट करनी पड़े लेकिन ..... आएगा तो ..........!!!) The video has been widely circulated on Facebook with the same claim.





The video was shared on Twitter as well.

Fact Check BOOM broke the video into its keyframes and ran a reverse image search. We found that the abduction incident happened on September 28, 2021 in Hail, Saudi Arabia. An extended video of the same incident was uploaded on YouTube by news outlet RT Arabic with the caption, "Watch.. A fuel worker was kidnapped in broad daylight in Saudi Arabia."

The report shows a time stamp of September 28, 2021 in the CCTV footage.





The same incident was reported by Riyadh based news outlet Twasul News on September 29, 2021. Below is the tweet featuring the same video.



An excerpt from the Gulf News report reads, "According to the media spokesman for the Hail Police, Lt. Col. Sami Al Shammari, Hail police received a report about a group of Saudis kidnapping and robbing Asian gas workers, and accordingly launched immediate investigation into the incident. Three Saudis have been arrested with some narcotics in their possession and were referred to the Public Prosecution, Al Shammari said."





TRT Arabi reported that the Saudi Public Security seized narcotics which were in the possession of the accused.

