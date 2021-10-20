Photo Of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra With A Trishul In Her Hands Is Morphed

A photo showing Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holding a trishul (trident) in her hands while offering prayers at a temple, is fake and morphed.

In the viral photo, Gandhi is seen sitting on the ground with her eyes closed and holding a trishul.



The photo is being shared in the backdrop of the Congress leader visiting different districts of Uttar Pradesh and interacting with people in the run up to the Assembly elections next year.

The image is shared with the caption, "This is the height of irresponsibility and fakery"





The same photo was also tweeted with the caption when translated reads, "How fast Pinky is visiting temples, by the time election comes, will she become Radhe Maa?"

(In Hindi - जिस तेजी से #पिंकी जी मंदिर मंदिर घूम रही है.. #इलेक्शन आते आते कही #राधे_माँ ना बन जाये ?)









FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral photo is morphed and in the original photo Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is not holding a trident in her hands.

On running a reverse image search using Google Images, we found news reports from March 2019 with the original photo and found that the viral photo had been digitally altered.

In this India TV report from March 19, 2019, we can spot that in the original photo Vadra is not holding a trident in her hand does, neither her hands can be seen. Additionally the red tika on her forehead is not very long as in the morphed photo.

The photo was credited to PTI and the caption of the photo read, "Congress General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offer prayers at Vindhyavasini Temple, in Mirzapur district."





UP Congress had also tweeted photos of Vadra visit to the Vindhyavasini Temple in Mirzapur on March 19, 2019. In these photos too, there is no trident in her hands and she is also not wearing bangles like those seen in the viral image.



On comparing the original photo with the viral photo, we can see that the viral photo has been edited.









