Old Photo Of Ukrainian President In Military Uniform Viral Amid Ongoing Crisis

An old image of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in military uniform is being shared on social media with captions suggesting that the politician has joined the army personnel in defending the country amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

BOOM found that the viral image is from October 2021 when Zelensky had visited Donbass, a south-eastern region of Ukraine.

Recently, a video of Ukraine's former president Petro Poroshenko walking the streets of Central Kyiv armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle has gone viral on social media. The image of the Ukrainian President in military attire is viral at a time when a war is raging between Ukraine and Russia. The viral image shows President Volodymyr Zelensky in a military attire walking in queue with other soldiers. A Hindi caption with the Facebook post sharing the image translates to 'Everything is at stake, we can't stop now. We can break but we won't bend'. (Hindi: दाँव पर सब कुछ लगा है, रुक नहीं सकते। टूट सकते हैं मगर हम झुक नहीं सकते)





The image has been shared on Facebook with similar claims.

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the photo and found the same image in an article published in The Guardian on November 16, 2021. The caption with the image reads 'The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky (second from left) visits the Donbass region, where US intelligence suggests a high probability of Russian military intervention. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images'. Taking cue, BOOM looked up for the image on international photo agency Getty Images. We found the same photo published on the website on October 14, 2021. The caption with the image reads 'Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (2nd L) visits a frontline in Donbass, Ukraine on October 14, 2021 on the Defenders and Defendresses of Ukraine Day." (Photo by Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)'.




