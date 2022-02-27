Did Putin Warn India To Not Interfere In Ukraine Crisis? FactCheck

An edited screengrab from a CNN news bulletin is being shared on social media with captions falsely claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned India to stay out of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

BOOM found that the viral screengrab has been created by editing an old bulletin of the US broadcaster that aired on November 12, 2019.

On February 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation on bilateral issues amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis. The edited screengrab is viral in this backdrop.

The viral post shows an image of Vladimir Putin along with a quote reading 'Putin's New Punchline. India should not interfere, otherwise be ready to face the consequences'.



The image is viral on Facebook with a Hindi caption translating to 'Putin has warned India, do not try to intervene or be ready to face the consequences. And the #Godimedia here is calling him a great leader of the world'.

(Hindi: पुतिन ने भारत को चेतावनी दी है, बीच में घुसने की कोशिश न करे वरना अंजाम भुगतने को तैयार रहे। और यहां की #गोदिमीडिया साहब को विश्व का महान नेता बता रही है)