Did Putin Warn India To Not Interfere In Ukraine Crisis? FactCheck

BOOM found that the viral CNN screengrab has been created by editing a 2019 bulletin of the channel.

By - Sk Badiruddin
  |  27 Feb 2022 2:31 PM GMT
Did Putin Warn India To Not Interfere In Ukraine Crisis? FactCheck

An edited screengrab from a CNN news bulletin is being shared on social media with captions falsely claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned India to stay out of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

BOOM found that the viral screengrab has been created by editing an old bulletin of the US broadcaster that aired on November 12, 2019.

On February 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation on bilateral issues amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis. The edited screengrab is viral in this backdrop.

The viral post shows an image of Vladimir Putin along with a quote reading 'Putin's New Punchline. India should not interfere, otherwise be ready to face the consequences'.

The image is viral on Facebook with a Hindi caption translating to 'Putin has warned India, do not try to intervene or be ready to face the consequences. And the #Godimedia here is calling him a great leader of the world'.

(Hindi: पुतिन ने भारत को चेतावनी दी है, बीच में घुसने की कोशिश न करे वरना अंजाम भुगतने को तैयार रहे। और यहां की #गोदिमीडिया साहब को विश्व का महान नेता बता रही है)


Click here to see the Facebook post.

The screengrab has been shared on Twitter with similar claims.

A tweet sharing the screengrab reads 'Day Before Yesterday #Modi had long conversation (25 minutes ) with #Putin and the result? Putin's New Punchline'.

Click here to view the tweet and here for an archived link.

Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search and found the actual image as a thumbnail on a video on CNN's website. The show was aired on November 12, 2019 in connection with the US Presidential Election.

The text on the original screengrab reads 'Putin's New Punchline Top Russian Officials Jokes About Interfering in U.S. Elections in 2020'.


The screengrab was also tweeted on November 12, 2019 by the verified handle @TheLeadCNN.

Below is a comparison between the real and fake screengrabs.


Claim :   Vladimir Putin said on CNNs show that India should not interfere, otherwise be ready to face the consequences
Claimed By :  Facebook Post & Twitter User
Fact Check :  False
Vladimir Putin Fake News Fact Check CNN Fake Screenshot Ukraine Russia Crisis Fake Quote 
