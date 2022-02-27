2016 'Free Food Truck' Photo Shared As Sikh Community's Langar In Ukraine

A photo of a food truck with 'Guru Nanak's Langar, Good Bye Hunger' written over it is viral on social media with captions suggesting that the image shows the members of Sikh community distributing free food in Ukraine in the middle of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

BOOM found that the image is old and the captions shared along with it are unrelated.

The image is viral in the backdrop of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The photo shows a food truck with Free Food written on the side and Guru Nanak's Langar Good Bye Hunger written on the front.



The picture has been shared by several social media handles with captions suggesting the image is recent and from Ukraine.

Activist Yogita Bhayana posted the photo with a caption reading 'Guru Nanak's lunger Good Bye Hunger in Ukraine'.

(Original Text: यूक्रेन में Guru Nanak's lunger Good Bye Hunger #Ukraine)





The same picture was shared by Hindi news daily Dainik Bhaskar with a Hindi caption translating to 'Salute to the spirit to serve: Sikhs organise langar at war-torn areas in Ukraine, distribute food in trains'.

(Hindi: सेवा के जज्बे को सलाम:सिखों ने यूक्रेन युद्ध स्थली पर लोगों को भुखमरी से बचाने के लिए लगाए लंगर, ट्रेनों में भी बांट रहे खाना)





Another Twitter user shared the same picture with a Hindi caption translating to 'Sikh Community Initiative in Ukraine "Guru Ka Langar"'.

(Hindi: यूक्रेन में सिख समुदाय की पहल "गुरु का लंगर")





Film actor Richa Chadha quoted a tweet carrying the same photo with a caption reading 'So much to learn'.







The photo is also being shared widely on Facebook claiming the same.





Click here to view the post.



Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search on the photo and found the same image on a Facebook post from November 21, 2016. The caption with the photo reads 'Babe di full full kirpa'.

A keyword search with 'Guru Nanak Dev ji's langar good bye hunger' on Twitter led us to a tweet carrying the same photo shared on November 21, 2016.





A simultaneous keyword search on Google led us to an article published by a website named Sikh Sewa Society Toronto on August 29, 2016. The headline of the article reads 'Food Truck Opening Ceremony – Brampton'. The article carried photos of a truck similar to the viral image.

Check below a comparison between the viral image and a photo of the truck published in 2016 article.

Comparison

The "About Us" section of Sikh Sewa Society Toronto's website states 'The mission of Sikh Sewa Society Toronto is to have an open platform for our fellow citizens of all ages, races, cultures, and faiths, with a simple motivation of selfless service for whole humanity. We provide free, nutritious meals to everyone. Our main focus is to serve the poor and homeless population."



We also found a Punjabi news channel PTC's news bulletin on its official YouTube channel uploaded on September 13, 2016 reporting about Sikh Sewa Society Toronto's food truck. The caption with the video reads as, "Canada's first Free Food Truck – Guru Nanak Dev Ji's LANGAR – Goodbye Hunger".

The video can be seen below.

We also reached out to the Sikh Sewa Society, Toronto to get more details on the picture. The report will be updated when we hear from them.

BOOM was unable to confirm the exact location of the picture but we were able to ascertain that it has been on the internet since 2016.



