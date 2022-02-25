Old Video Peddled As Russian Rocket Attack On Ukraine

An old video showing a group of soldiers watch a series of rockets fired, is being shared on social media falsely linking it to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



BOOM found that the video is old and dates back to at least 2018.

Associated Press reported that the Russian Defense Ministry claimed it had destroyed 83 Ukrainian military facilities after the country launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.



The video shows flashes of rocket launched in the air. Armed soldiers are seen taking shelter under trees and bushes. The old clip soon went viral on Thursday.



Well, I never see nothing like this before.

RIP #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/TSGfeVDwvi — mehdiMj (@mehdiMj_ir) February 24, 2022

Another twitter user captioned the video as, "the work of the MLRS of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the enemy."

The work of the MLRS of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the enemy. pic.twitter.com/i84Bwry5iT — Spriter (@spriter99880) February 24, 2022

The video also was shared on Facebook with a caption that reads, "Russia invades Ukraine Footage reportedly from earlier today of a massive GRAD barrage on Ukrainian forces. #Russia #Ukraine".

See the post here.



The video is also shared on YouTube with a caption "Russian GRAD MLRS barrage"

See two videos here and here.

Also Read: Video Dating Back To 2016 Peddled As Russian Paratroopers In Ukraine Fact Check BOOM ran a reverse image search on Yandex, a Russian search engine and found that the video is not from the recent Russia-Ukarine conflict. The video was uploaded on VK, a Russian social media platform on December 17, 2018. The caption translated in English reads, "Cities overhead. Scary.Grad rocket launchers fire through the positions. How do grad rockets fly if they fly overhead"

(Original text in Russian: Грады над головой. Страшновато. Реактивные установки Град стреляют через позиции. Как летят ракеты градов если они пролетают над головой)

The same video was tweeted on Twitter in December, 2018. See two tweets here and here.

The video also resurfaced on January 14, 2019 on YouTube.

BOOM has not able to independently trace the original source of the video but has confirmed that the video is not related to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.



Also Read: Photo From An Ad Campaign Shared As Child Victim Of Russia-Ukraine War