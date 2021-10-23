Digital Art Shared As Video Of Cyclone Shaheen Taken From Burj Khalifa

A digital art video showing a storm over a coastal city is being falsely shared as Hurricane Shaheen on the coast of Oman as seen from the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The video is actually a digital art creation by an American digital artist named Brent Shavnore.

Tropical cyclone Shaheen made landfall over the northern Oman coast on October 3. The BBC reported that 13 people died in Oman and Iran as Shaheen brought heavy rain and winds of up to 150km/hr.

The video shows a massive storm formation close to a coastal city with lightning and rain visible in the eye of the storm.

The video is being shared on social media with the caption: "Hurricane Shaheen on the shores of Oman. Look at the greatness of the Creator."

Hurricane Shaheen on the shores of Oman..Photographed from Burj Khalifa in Dubai.. look at the greatness of the Creator. pic.twitter.com/Sd7ZF5vpQs — Karachi Ki Awaz ® (@Karachi_Update) October 21, 2021

Fact Check On Video Showing Hurrican Shaheen In Oman

We broke down the video into key frames using InVid's video verification tool and reverse searched the images.

We found this September 2019 report by Australian news website 7News which debunked a similar when it was being shared as Hurricane Dorian as seen moving towards Miami, Florida.

7News identified the video as a digital creation by Brent Shavnore.

We found the same video posted by Shavnore on his Instagram account.

We also found a fact-check by the Associated Press from 2019 where Shavnore said that he created the visual. He also told the AP that he makes "YouTube tutorials that teach people how to make digital art similar to his."

Below is a screenshot comparison of the viral video (L) and Shavnore's original video.