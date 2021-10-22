Prakash Javadekar Tweets Old Video As Govt Supplying Coal To Tackle Shortage
BOOM found that the video tweeted by Prakash Javadekar is from January 2021 and not recent
Former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted a video from January 2021 of a train transporting coal claiming it is a recent initiative by the government to tackle the looming shortage.
This was tweeted in the backdrop of India is running perilously low on coal for thermal power generation according to data from the Central Electricity Authority. According to CEA's daily release on coal stocks through the National Power Portal, 17 of India's 135 coal-fired thermal power plants have zero days worth of coal, which is as of October 3, 2021.
Also Read: Explained: India's Coal Supplies Are Running Dangerously Low
The 2.09 minutes video shows a train loaded with coal passing a station passing by a station.
Javadekar tweeted the video with the caption, "4 km long Rack train with 4 engines being run on war footing basis to supply coal to power plants. This is #Modigovt & @narendramodiji's #NewIndia !"
Click here to view
Click here to view an archive
BOOM has previously debunked misinformation tweeted by Renuka Jain.
The same video was also tweeted by Kuldeep Singh Chahal, Delhi BJP General Secretary.
Click here to view
News 18 also reported on the video tweeted by Javadekar quoting what he has stated. The article does not mention that the video is not recent.
Also Read: Amit Malviya Tweets Chhattisgarh Hit And Run Video With Communal Spin
FACT-CHECK
BOOM found that the viral video tweeted by Prakash Javadekar is from January 2021 and not recent amid the recent coal shortage.
We also saw several users also pointed out to the former Union minister that the video tweeted was eight months old.
In the video tweeted by Javadekar, one can see IRTS association credited as the source for the video. IRTS is the
Taking that hint, we found that IRTS Association had tweeted the same video on January 6, 2021.
The Indian Railway Traffic Service is a Group A civil service and functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways. IRTS association tweeted the 2.09 video with the caption, "VASUKI, 4 loaded goods train connected for the first time in Korba, Bilaspur Division. Carrying 16000 tonn of coal equivalent to 500 trucks, it ran from Korba to Bhilai. Commendable job done by the entire Operations team led by Shri Ravish Kumar Singh #IRTS #IRTSMovingIndia"
A 2.19 minutes longer video was tweeted by the Ministry of Railways on January 6, 2021, stating, "Another feather in its cap: After successful running of 'SHESHNAG' now, Bilaspur Division of SECR operated 'SUPER SHESHNAG'- First ever long haul of 4 loaded trains from Korba with total load of 20906 tonnes."
Even the Divisional Railway Manager, Bilaspur Division, South East Central Railway had tweeted on the long haul of four loaded trains from Korba on January 6, 2021.
Also Read: PM Modi's Claim That COVID Vaccines Free For All Is Misleading
Claim Review : Video shows Indian railways train supplying coal on war footing amid the recent shortage of coal
Claimed By : Prakash Javadekar
Fact Check : False
📧📣
Next Story