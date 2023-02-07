A three year old CCTV footage showing an aftershock of an earthquake inside a kitchen is being misleadingly shared as recent visuals from the earthquake that shook parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

BOOM found that the video shows visuals of an earthquake aftermath that occurred in Izmir, Turkey in October, 2020.



An earthquake of 7.8 magnitude has already killed over 5000 in Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, February 6. Several are feared to be trapped inside the rubble, as rescuers are struggling to pull out survivors from the debris left behind by the disaster. The video, widely shared on Facebook, shows a CCTV footage of a restaurant where employees take shelter in panic after the building starts shaking; they can be seen escaping later. The video has been captioned as, "Inside visuals of Turkey Famous Hotel ..." along with hashtags related to the recent earthquake.













The video was also shared on YouTube with similar captions.

Fact Check

We ran a reverse image search on Yandex which led us to several tweets and Turkish media reports about the incident.

Sismo de ayer en Turquía... pic.twitter.com/6XAqstaWs5 — MELVIN CLOYT (@MELCLOYT) October 31, 2020

Turkish daily Yeni Şafak and Milliyet used the video in a news report published on October 31, 2020. The video was credited to Turikish wire agency Demirören News Agency (DNA); the same logo can be seen in the video.







The Guardian reported at least 27 were dead and 800 injured in the earthquake that hit İzmir in Turkey and Greek island of Samos.

Iran’s Mehr Newsagency also reported on the same video.







