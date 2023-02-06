A collage of two old videos is being shared on social media platforms falsely claiming that it shows recent visuals from Turkey after the country faced a major earthquake on Monday.

BOOM found that the videos are from 2020 and shows visuals when an earthquake struck Izmir city in Turkey's Aegean region.

On February 6, Turkey and Syria have encountered a powerful earthquake that claimed lives of thousands of people leaving many others injured and homeless. As per reports, Turkish officials have already started their rescue operations in the affected regions and sought help from international communities to overcome the disaster. International news agency Reuters reported some of the tragic visuals of rescuers searching for lives under the collapsed buildings in Turkey.

The Indian government has decided to send NDRF and medical teams with essential medicines to the earthquake-hit country.

The video collage is captioned as, "February 6, 2023 ....There are reports of several hundred dead. The Entire buildings collapsed in South Turkey the epicenter of 7.8 magnitude earthquake in last hour".





Click here to view the post.





Click here to view the post.



Fact Check

BOOM performed reverse image search extracting keyframes from the viral video and found that it carries old visuals when Izmir city in Turkey met an earthquake in 2020.

Visual 1

We ran a reverse image on one of the frames from the video and found an Express article carrying the same video published on October 30, 2020.

The report states, "TERRIFYING footage has shown a high-rise building collapse in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir after a magnitude 7 earthquake rocked the tourist hotspot, killing at least four people and injuring at least 120 others."

The Guardian also uploaded the video on their official YouTube channel on October 30, 2020, reporting it to be from Izmir city.

The news outlet described the video as, "Witnesses capture the moment a building falls in the city of Izmir during a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in Turkey's Aegean region on Friday. The nation's disaster agency said the quake occurred at 2.51pm at a depth of 10 miles (16.5km)".



Visual 2

Another reverse image search on the frames from the second video led us to a October 2020 tweet mentioning it to be from Izmir city after it faced an earthquake.

Taking a cue, we ran a keyword search "Izmir earthquake" on Twitter and found the same video was uploaded by Turkish news outlet Daily Sabah on October 30, 2020.

VIDEO — Widespread panic seen around building destroyed by earthquake in Bornova district of Turkey’s Izmir provincehttps://t.co/ZQDw7t0GU3 pic.twitter.com/06emdTXVjG — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) October 30, 2020

Click here to view the tweet.



The tweet carrying the video reads, "VIDEO — Widespread panic seen around building destroyed by earthquake in Bornova district of Turkey’s Izmir province".

According to a Al Arabiya report published on November 04, 2020, "The death toll in last week’s Aegean Sea earthquake rose to 116 on Wednesday as rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir finished searching buildings that collapsed in the quake."



