



An old photo of children sitting on the floor and studying in a rural school is being shared with the false claim that it is from the BJP-ruled stated Uttarakhand. BOOM found that the photo is from Bihar and was taken in 2013.

The photo shows children sitting on the floor with their books while a teacher is present to highlight the lack of infrastructure and basic facilities in the school.

On Twitter, the post was shared by Y. Sathish Reddy with the caption, "#BJP Model school in #Uttarakhand 👇". Sathish Reddy is a part of KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi.













The tweet has been taken down from Reddy's handle.























BOOM found that the photo is from Bihar and not Uttarakhand. It was taken in 2013 to highlight the benefits of the mid-day meal programme in rural India.

A reverse image search of the photo on Tineye led us to stock photo website Alamy that carried the same photo.













A description of the photo included, "Schoolchildren study inside their classroom after having their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 19, 2013."

The photo was also attributed to Reuters, and the photographer's name was Adnan Abidi.

Using this and information from the caption, we looked for the image on the Reuters website and found that it was taken in Brahimpur village in the Chapra district of Bihar.













The photo was taken after the children had their mid-day meals at the school. It spoke about the benefits of the mid-day meal programme, one of India's most successful welfare schemes and how it helped children stay in school.

When this photo was taken in 2013, Bihar was led by Janata Dal (United)'s Nitish Kumar, who remains the chief minister of the state to this day.







