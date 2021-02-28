Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Did Not Declare Holidays In Schools Till May

Two fake circulars claiming that the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have declared schools and colleges to shut till first week of May are viral on social media. The circulars falsely state that the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have announced holidays for schools and colleges till May 4 and May 7 respectively owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

BOOM contacted Sri Devasena, commissioner and director of school education, Telangana State, who refuted the viral claims and termed the information fake. Additionally, Audimulapu Suresh, the education minister of Andhra Pradesh, tweeted about the viral information and termed it fake.

According to reports schools in Telangana reopened after a gap of 10 months for classes IX and X on February 1. The Andhra Pradesh government reopened schools for elementary classed on February 1 as well. While schools for students of classes 6 to 12 were reopened from November 2020 in view of the upcoming board exams for classes 10 and 12.

Netizens are sharing the fake government orders with several claims on Twitter. Both the letters bear similarities except the name of the states and photos of the respective chief ministers and education ministers on the top left and right corners.



Fact Check

BOOM was able to ascertain that both the government circulars are fake as they are riddled with errors.

Telangana State



Telangana reopened after a gap of 10 months for classes IX and X on February 1. BOOM checked the official website and several news reports but was unable to find any credible information about closing of schools and colleges from March 1.

We reached out to Sri Devasena IAS, Commissioner and Director of School Education department, Telangana who said, "The viral information is fake. There will certainly be no holidays. The schools have already been opened from February 1 and will continue to remain so."

Andhra Pradesh

We were unable to trace any such official order on the relevant government website. Furthermore, the viral order related to Andhra Pradesh government has been riddled with errors.

With haphazardly written sentences, the order misspells Andhra and chief.





The education minister of Andhra Pradesh, Audimulapu Suresh has tweeted pertaining to the viral order.

The gist of the tweet: "Don't believe in fake social media rumours of holidays from March 1 being declared for schools due to second wave of coronavirus. Action will be taken against those spreading fake news."

(Tweet in Telugu: గత కొన్ని రోజులుగా పాటశాలకు సెలవు అంటూ సోషియల్ మిడియాలో వస్తున్న న్యూస్ వాస్తవం లేదు...కరోనా సాకు చూపి మార్చ్ 1 నుండి పాఠశాలలకు సెలవులంటూ వైరల్ అవుతున్న వార్తలో నిజం లేదు..ఇది పూర్తిగా అవాస్తవం.. దీన్ని ఎవరు వైరల్ చేయద్దు..అలాంటి వారిపై చర్యలు ఇప్పటికే అధికారులకు ఆదేశాలు జారీ.. సైబర్ క్రైమ్ లో కూడా ఫిర్యాదు చేయడం జంిగింది. యదానంగా పాటలు నడుస్తాయి. అందులో ఎటువంటి సందేహం లేదునియం కళాశాల లు కూడా స్పెషల్ ప్రకారం "నడుస్తాయి.)



