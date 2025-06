A video of a river rafting accident in Bosnia and Herzegovina is viral with a false claim that it is from Rishikesh, Uttarakhand in India.

The Claim

The video showing a raft with five people overturning on a fast-flowing river is viral with false claims in Hindi and English that the rafters were swept away in the accident in Rishikesh.

The video is viral with the text "Six people were washed away during rafting in Rishikesh." (Hindi text ‘ऋषिकेश में राफ्टिंग के दौरान 6 लोग बह गए) Click here and here for the posts.

What We Found

BOOM ran a reverse image search on video keyframes and found news reports from Bosnia, carrying visuals matching the viral video

1. Video From Bosnia and Herzegovina: On March 30, 2025, news outlet Večernje Novosti reported that the rafting accident occurred on the Vrbas River in Banja Luka. We also found multiple local reports on the same incident - here, here and here.

2. No Injuries Reported: A related keyword search led us to a March 29, 2025, story published by Bosnian news outlet Nezavisne novine, quoting one of the rafters involved in the activity. Speaking to the news outlet, the unnamed rafter said five experienced members of the RK Buk (a local rafting club) were involved in the accident and confirmed that all of them were safe.