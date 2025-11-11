Video Of Yogi Adityanath Threatening Bihar Voters Over Delhi Blast Is Altered

A doctored video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath where he purportedly threatens Bihar voters and warns them about a similar explosion that occurred near the Red Fort in Delhi has surfaced online.

BOOM found that the video had been digitally altered. The original footage, taken from a public address by Adityanath in Bihar on October 31, 2025, predates the Red Fort blast that occurred on November 10. In the video Yogi Adityanath makes no such remarks or threats against Bihar voters.

At least 8 were killed and 24 injured after a slow-moving car near Delhi's Red Ford exploded at a traffic signal. Police have not called the blast a terror attack yet and said that the nature of the explosion is being investigated.

The viral video appears to show Yogi Adityanath warning Bihar residents against an incident similar to the Red Fort blast. He is also heard referring to Operation Trishool and claiming that voters have betrayed them, and further cautions voters against not voting for the BJP and subsequent life losses.

The second phase of the Bihar assembly elections is set to take place on November 11, 2025.





The Claim

An X handle shared the video with the caption, "Breaking News: Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath comes on podium in the wake of New Delhi blasts and openly threatens the people of Bihar that if you won't vote for BJP in phase 2, then there can be repercussions for you, that you can't even imagine."

What We Found: Viral Footage Is a Deepfake

1. The Original Video: The viral video contains The Print logo. Taking a cue, we broke the video into keyframes and ran a reverse image search using Google Lens. The search led us to the original speech by Yogi Adityanath in Bihar's Siwan district, which was live streamed on The Print’s official YouTube channel. This shows that the speech predates the explosion near Red Fort.

The original video does not include the lines heard in the viral version.

2. The Comparison: We compared the viral clip with the original speech and noticed several mispronunciations in Yogi Adityanath's speech. The comparison can be seen below.







