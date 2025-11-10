Fifty Marks For Attending PM Modi's Rally? Fake University Circular Viral

A notice claiming that Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University (DBUU) would award 50 marks to students attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally, is fake. BOOM found that the notice is fabricated, as it carries no date, signature, or official stamp.

PM Modi had addressed the silver jubilee celebration marking 25 years of Uttarakhand’s formation in Dehradun on November 9, 2025.

The Claim: Notice issued by Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University (DBUU) stating that it would award 50 marks to students attending Modi's rally

The viral notice was posted by Prashant Bhushan on X with the caption, "Dev Bhumi Uttarakhand University to award 50 marks for attending Modi’s rally! And how many for shouting Modi Modi?"

The notice states that students have to attend the event scheduled at the Forest Research Institute as part of the “Bharatiya Gyan Parampara” course. It adds that attendance was mandatory. The notice bears the names of the head of the department of the BCA course, along with a programme coordinator.

Dev Bhumi Uttarakhand University to award 50 marks for attending Modi’s rally! And how many for shouting Modi Modi? pic.twitter.com/9wiEKr2pCO — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) November 8, 2025

What We Found:

1) Tell-tail signs on the notice

On checking the viral notice, we found several red flags that indicated it is not authentic. The document does not mention any date of issue and lacks an official signature or university stamp, both of which are standard on genuine university circulars.

We also checked the notices section of the DBUU website and did not find any such document uploaded.

2) University’s Clarification

DBUU on its official X handle stated that the viral notice is fake. The tweet posted on November 8 read, "It has come to our attention that a fake notice has been circulated in the name of DBUU regarding marks for the upcoming visit to FRI on 09 November 2025."

It has come to our attention that a fake notice has been circulated in the name of DBUU regarding marks for the upcoming visit to FRI on 09 November 2025. pic.twitter.com/xETkQTkaGk — Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University (@dbuu_dehradun) November 8, 2025

3) DBUU on Fake Notice to BOOM

BOOM then reached out to DBUU, who confirmed that no such notice was issued by the university. "This is fake, if you see there is no sign, We have issued a notice about it on our website. There is no such course," Sugandha Mehrotra, a Senior Counselor at the university told BOOM.

Additionally, Shubhashish Goswami, Registrar of the private institution, also told The Indian Express that the notice is fake and the university has filled a a complaint with the police. The registrar added that 1,000 students who had volunteered to attend were sent to the event.



