Video Of Amit Shah Claiming Indian Army Is For Hindus Is Deepfake

A video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is being shared online purportedly showing him addressing a crowd and saying that the Indian Army belongs to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In the footage, he can also be heard saying that he considers the Indian Army to be the armed force of a Hindu nation, not meant for other communities such as Muslims, Christians, or Dalits.

BOOM found the video to be a deepfake. The original footage is from Amit Shah’s address in Bihar’s Munger district and Shah does not make any such remarks about the Armed Forces.

The 47-second viral video shows Amit Shah taking a dig at opposition parties like the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, while allegedly stating that the Indian Army is the armed forces of Hindus. He can also be heard saying that anyone who disagrees with this view is free to go to Pakistan.

A user on X shared the video and wrote, "Home Minister Amit Shah hit back at Lt. Gen. Vinay Ghai, openly calling for the saffronization of the Indian Army. He said anyone opposing the politicization of the force should be sent to Pakistan, claiming it’s a “Hindutva Army” and will remain so."

BOOM had earlier debunked a deepfake video showing Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai allegedly speaking about the saffronisation of the Indian Army. The report can be read here.

1. The Original Video: We first broke the video into keyframes and ran a reverse image search to trace its origin. The search led us to an X post published by news agency ANI, reporting on Shah's address in Bihar's Munger on October 25, 2025. Taking that cue, we checked the entire speech by the Union Home Minister, streamed live from his official YouTube channel, but found no mention of the statements claimed in the viral footage.

The original speech by Shah can be watched below.

2. AI Tool Flags Manipulation: We tested the video using DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI detection tool developed by the Media Forensics Lab at the University at Buffalo. The tool examined the video across several parameters, including deep learning models for fake detection and an audio-visual method that checks if speech matches the visuals. The analysis indicated that the video had clear signs of AI manipulation.











