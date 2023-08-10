An old drone footage of derailed train bogies is viral with a false claim that the video shows a rail accident that happened on August 6, 2023 in Pakkistan's Sindh province area Nawabshah.

BOOM found that the video shows the aftermath of a major collision between three trains happened on June 2, 2023 in Odisha's Balasore district.

At least 30 people reportedly lost their lives after a passenger train derailed on August 6 in southern Pakistan. Ten cars of the passenger train Hazara Express went off the tracks while going towards Rawalpindi, reported Associated Press. The report also mentioned that locals came with food and water as the injured were seeking help to be rescued.

The video is being shared with a caption saying, "At least 30 were killed and over 80 injured after as many as 10 bogies of Havelian bound Hazara Express derailed today near Sahara railway station in Sindh's Nawabshah district, 275 kilometres away from Karachi."





Another X user (formerly known as Twitter) posted the video with the text, "28 people were killed and 50 injured when a passenger train derailed near the city of Nawabshah, Pakistan."





BOOM noticed that the viral video contains Odisha-based news outlet OTV News' logo on its top right corner. Taking a cue, we ran a keyword search related to train accident in Odisha and found the same video on OTV News English YouTube channel on June 3, 2023.

The caption with the video states, "Odisha Train Tragedy: Aerial View Captures Devastation In Bahanaga".

We also found several news reports about the triple-train accident happened on June 2, 2023, that claimed more than 290 lives in Odisha's Balasore district.

According to a report published by India Today on June 5, 2023, "The horrific accident happened when the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, headed towards Chennai, derailed. It collided with a goods train on the adjacent track, causing the rear carriage of the Coromandel Express to veer off onto the third track. The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, coming from the opposite direction on the third track, rammed into the derailed coaches."

An aerial view of the train accident site was also uploaded on The Times of India's official YouTube channel on June 3, 2023. It can be seen below.

NDTV on July 15 reported that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested senior section engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, section engineer Mohammed Amir Khan and technician Pappu Kumar on July 7 under IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), and under Section 153 of the Railways Act related to the accident.

The article reads, "While the CBI is yet to submit its report on the case, the inquiry report of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle, has stated that the accident took place due to "lapses" in the signalling circuit alteration."



