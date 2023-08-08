The video of a father-daughter duo performing an old Hindi song is being shared with a false claim that a Kuki and Meitei are singing together in Manipur amid the unrest between the two communities. BOOM found that the video shows Shekinah Mukhiya and her father from Dehradun, Uttarakhand-- none of them are related to the Kuki or Meitei communities in Manipur.

The Supreme Court has appointed former Mumbai Police Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar to monitor a CBI probe into the sexual violence in Manipur. Along with this, a three-judge women panel comprising former High Court judges has also been appointed to look into humanitarian aspects of the crisis such as the rehabilitation of victims.

The video shows the man and woman singing and is being shared to claim how some Kukis and Meiteis are united despite the clashes. Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "How lovely and melodious 👏🏻👏🏻🎊🎼🎤 We are Humans first. Rest is notional. One of them is a Kuki and the other is Meitei from sizzling Manipur. The beauty of diversity & Love."













Click here to view the tweet and here for an archive.













Click here to view the tweet and here for an archive.









FACT-CHECK





BOOM found that the video shows singer Shekinah Mukhiya and her father Vikash from Dehradun, and none of them are related to Manipur or the conflict between the Kukis and Meiteis.

A reverse image search of a key visual from the viral video on Google led us to a YouTube video uploaded by Shekinah Mukhiya on May 25, 2023. The video was titled 'Cover Hum apki ankhon main :)' and was an exact match to our viral video.









We also found that Shekinah Mukhiya had uploaded several covers of Nepali and Hindi songs on her channel. Watch here and here.

Taking a cue from this, we looked for Shekinah's Facebook profile and found that her location mentioned Dalanwala in Dehradun, and her profession was listed as Artist/Musician.













We also found that Shekinah had addressed the viral claim in one of her posts and explained that the video featured her and her father, Vikash Mukhiya. The post also mentioned that the two had no association with the Kuki or Meitei communities in Manipur.











