Video From Thailand Peddled As Road Collapse Incident In Mumbai

A video showing a massive sinkhole near a high-rise apartment is circulating online with the false claim that it shows a road collapse near Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

BOOM found that the incident did not occur in Maharashtra. The footage actually shows a sinkhole that formed on September 24, 2025, near Vajira Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 1 minute 46 seconds video captures a person recording the sinkhole forming in the middle of the road, with some water pipes visibly leaking inside it.

The Claim

Several users on the internet shared the video with the caption, "Road collapse near Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai".

What We Found: Video Is From Thailand

1. News Reports About the Video: BOOM broke the video into keyframes and ran a reverse image search using Google Lens. This led to a news article published by The Indian Express on September 25, 2025, which included screenshots from the same video. The article credited a Reddit user for sharing the clip and stated that the incident occurred in Bangkok, Thailand’s capital, on September 24, 2025, outside a hospital.

The Indian Express article, citing the Bangkok Post, reported that the sinkhole was nearly 30 by 30 meters wide and swallowed cars, electric poles, and water pipes, but no one was injured.

2. The Sinkhole in Bangkok: The Straits Times reported on October 7, 2025, that the sinkhole in front of Vajira Hospital in Bangkok was likely caused by a leaking water pipe, which led to soil subsidence and a collapse into a subway tunnel. Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, said repairs wouldn’t be finished in time for traffic to partially resume as originally planned on October 8.

A video report from The Straits Times showing the viral footage can be watched below.







