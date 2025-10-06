Maha Congress Posts AI Video Of Police Blaming Shah For Wangchuk's Detention

Maharashtra Congress' X account posted a deepfake video showing Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Leh, Ghulam Muhammad admitting that activist Sonam Wangchuk has been detained on the instruction of Home Minster Amit Shah.

BOOM found that the video has been altered using AI by adding a fake voice over and lip sync to make it seem authentic.

ADC Leh Muhammad addressed a press conference on September 25, 2025, where he provided updates on number of people injuried and deaths from the September 24 Leh protests and appealed for peace. On September 26, Wangchuk was taken into preventive custody under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and shifted to Jodhpur jail.

The Claim: Video shows Leh ADC saying they have arrested Wangchuk on the orders of Home Minister Amit Shah

The viral video was posted by Maharashtra Congress's official X handle with the caption when translated from Marathi reads, "Amit Shah ji, is this true? Why are you giving so much trouble to the peaceful protesters? Why are you labeling them as traitors with the help of your Godi media".

In the 52 seconds video he can be heard saying, "Like everyone knows, after the unfortunate incident in Leh happend, in that 90 people were admitted in district hospital, in which four died, and seven critically injured..I appeal to the people of Ladakh, that we were directed by the Home Ministry to arrest Sonam Wangchuk. We got an order from Amit Shah's office that you have to accuse Wangchuk of being a Pakistani agent.."





What We Found:

1) AI Deepfake Detection Tool Results

We analysed the viral video using the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector and DeepFake-O-Meter by UB Media Forensics Lab. Both tools results confirmed that the voiceover of Leh ADC blaming Shah in the video is overlaid onto the original footage.

Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector gave the voice an authenticity score of 32/100, flagging it as highly likely to be a deepfake.





One of the results by DeepFake-O-Meter gave it a fake portability of 100% that it is AI-generated.





2) Original Press Conference by ADC Leh

We checked the original press conference by ADC Leh Muhammad on September 25 and did not find any statement by him blaming Home Minister Amit Shah. He does not mention Shah's name or state that Wangchuk was detained by the Home Ministry's directions.

The complete press conference can be seen below in which Leh ADC Muhammad had stated that 90 people were injured and four died after the violence in Leh on September 24, and had appealed for peace.

Press Briefing by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Sh. Ghulam Mohd. (JKAS), along with Additional Superintendent of Police, Leh Sh. Regzin Sangdup (JKPS) Posted by Department of Information & Public Relations, Leh, Ladakh on Thursday, September 25, 2025



