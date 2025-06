A video showing a large cache of weapons and bundles of cash lying on the ground has resurfaced with a false claim that it shows weapons recovered from a mosque in the northeastern state of Manipur.

BOOM found that the video was recorded in Myanmar and shows weapons seized by the Burma National Revolutionary Army.

In recent operations, Manipur Police, in coordination with other security forces, recovered 328 weapons during the night of June 13 to June 14. The police shared visuals of the seized arms and stated that the warlike stores— including grenades, detonators, and ammunition—were hidden in various locations across the valley districts. According to their statement, simultaneous search operations were carried out in multiple areas on the outskirts of five valley districts.

The Claim

An excerpt from one such viral post reads, "Huge number of highly sophisticated Weapons in a Masjid in Manipur. This is the reason, Pappu Khan was repeatedly challenging our P.M. to visit Manipur. U can imagine the depth of the conspiracy involved in this...." (sic)

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

What We Found: Video Is From Myanmar

BOOM had previously fact-checked the same video when it went viral in April, 2025.

1. Burmese Facebook Posts from April 2025: A reverse image search on the video’s keyframes led to multiple Burmese Facebook posts sharing the same footage. One post claimed the video shows weapons and silver seized during the Battle of Falam City. In the footage, people can also be heard speaking in Burmese. We also spotted an emblem on one of the uniforms worn by the security personnel that matched the logo of the Burma National Revolutionary Army (BNRA). The BNRA is an armed resistance group under the exiled National Unity Government of Myanmar.





2. News Reports From Myanmar On Arms Seizure: The Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB) English published a report on April 10, 2025, quoting a Chin Brotherhood spokesperson who said that Chin resistance forces had seized a large cache of weapons in Falam city, Myanmar, recovered bodies of regime soldiers, and captured several alive during that period. Myanmar Now also published a video report on the incident at that time.